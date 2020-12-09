Recall alert: Publix holiday cookie platter may contain pecans

A holiday cookie platter put on sale at Publix stores — including those in Georgia — has been recalled over allergy concerns.
The Florida-based supermarket company announced on Monday that George DeLallo Co., Inc. issued a recall of the 20-ounce Publix Bakery holiday cookie platters because they may contain undeclared pecans.
If people with pecan allergies consume the treats, they’ll be at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
The recalled cookies were distributed in Georgia as well as other states in the southeast where Publix has locations. They include Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, however, certain Florida counties are not impacted by the recall.
So far, no illnesses have been reported that have been tied to the issue.
Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania-based George DeLallo Co., Inc. initiated the recall after discovering the pecan-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not disclose the tree nuts’ presence. An ensuing investigation indicates a temporary disruption in the company’s packaging process caused the issue.
Customers with pecan allergies who bought the 20-ounce Publix Bakery holiday cookie platters are urged to return them to the stores they bought them from to receive a full refund.
Customers with questions can call DeLallo Foods at 1-800-433-9100 or 724-925-2222.
Product Name: Publix Bakery 20-oz Holiday Cookie Platter
GTIN: 41415-88690
Lot/Exp Date: W32326 10/APR/2021