2020 Gift Guide: Subscription gift services

Spice it up. For foodies that like it hot, send a quarterly subscription of hot sauce from the company appropriately named Fuego Box from Food 52. The three 5-ounce bottles are noted for flavor with the right about of heat and are perfectly sized for those who, like Beyoncé, like to stash hot sauce in their bags. Annual subscription of 12 bottles, $120. food52.com.

Send a quarterly subscription of hot sauce for foodies who like a little more spice. Courtesy of Rocky Luten/Food52 Credit: Rocky Luten Credit: Rocky Luten

Fun for kids. For a mostly mess-free children’s gift, opt for a sticker subscription from Pipsticks. Kids will receive a collectible puffy sticker, coloring postcard, reusable holographic pouch, activity booklet plus seven sheets of stickers in the petite package or 15 sheets in the classic one. The sticker assortment includes scratch and sniff, colorful shapes and emojis. Subscriptions are available as 3 to 12 months and start at $11.95 monthly. pipsticks.com.

For a mostly mess-free children’s gift, opt for a monthly sticker subscription from Pipsticks. Courtesy of Pipsticks Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Spill the beans. Wake up to the rich aroma of coffee daily with Nobletree Premium Gourmet Coffee which produces small-batches from their family-owned sustainable farms in Brazil and roasted in its Brooklyn facility. Most importantly, it’s delivered directly to consumers via a two-week or monthly subscriptions of coffee beans or ground coffee which means people who work from home can remain indoors for their cup of Joe. One 12-ounce bag lasts approximately one week for 1-2 persons. $12.74 every two weeks. nobletreecoffee.com.

Weekly supplies of Brazilian coffee are delivered to your gift recipients' door. Courtesy of Nobletree Credit: Olenka Sergienko Credit: Olenka Sergienko

For adults only. Get out of pajamas and into something sultry with a partner thanks to the Mystery Pleasure Box from Cratejoy. Each delivery contains a variety of products including potions, lotions and bedroom accessories so couples can indulge in more than mistletoe moments. Monthly subscription, $34.99. cratejoy.com.

Flower power. Brighten someone’s favorite room with a customizable bouquet of fresh flowers from The Bouqs Co. which are delivered in an assortment of sizes called original, deluxe and grand and range from 10 to 45 stems. The subscription plans options include weekly, biweekly or monthly and start at $36. bouqs.com.

Get physical. Feel inspired to workout with activewear from Ellie. Product choices range from two to five pieces per month and include a variety of tops, sports bras, bottoms, jackets and accessories. The items are for intended for fitness but with stylishly shiny, playful patterns and French terry separates, they are also fashionably functional for things like running errands. Monthly, $39.95-$49.95. ellie.com.