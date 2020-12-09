2020 Gift Guide: Subscription gift services

For gifts that keep giving well after Christmas, opt for subscription box services. Since presents are essentially picked by other people, there’s a lovely surprise element to each while catering to personal interests. This curated list of nine companies includes deliveries of delectable desserts, something to get your morning started, fashionable items ideal for fitness and a playful kit for adults only. Subscription commitments vary, so gift-givers can select a timetable of a few weeks, months or more. Cheers to receiving gifts that brighten up several days throughout the next year.
Here’s the scoop. Look forward to sundaes any day of the week with a gift of a 3 to 12-month ice cream subscription from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Four pints of ice creams, sorbets or frozen yogurts are delivered to the doorstep of recipients so sweet treats can be enjoyed beyond Christmas. $199-$759. shop.jenis.com.
Fancy feet. Knock someone’s socks off with a TBD pair of socks each month from Say it with a Sock. Gift givers can keep it classy by selecting patterned socks, fun graphic designs or mix and match pairs, which all have reinforced double knitted heels and toes to prevent holes. And just like that, the recipient has a new clean pair of socks delivered to their door, so less time is spent searching through the laundry for that one sock that always goes missing. A monthly subscription is $12.99; six months, $72; and 12 months, $144. sayitwithasock.com.
Book club. Bibliophiles can connect via Literaryswag Book Club to discuss the monthly reading pick as well as community experiences. While the group met monthly in-person prior to COVID-19, meetings are now on Zoom which makes responsible conversations accessible to anyone, anywhere. Of course, members read what’s lit — literally and figuratively. It’s OK to geek out since authors such as Claudia Rankine, Dapper Don and Nicole Dennis-Benn have all popped in for a conversation with the club. The monthly subscription is inclusive of a book. $50, literaryswagbookclub.com.
Spice it up. For foodies that like it hot, send a quarterly subscription of hot sauce from the company appropriately named Fuego Box from Food 52. The three 5-ounce bottles are noted for flavor with the right about of heat and are perfectly sized for those who, like Beyoncé, like to stash hot sauce in their bags. Annual subscription of 12 bottles, $120. food52.com.
Fun for kids. For a mostly mess-free children’s gift, opt for a sticker subscription from Pipsticks. Kids will receive a collectible puffy sticker, coloring postcard, reusable holographic pouch, activity booklet plus seven sheets of stickers in the petite package or 15 sheets in the classic one. The sticker assortment includes scratch and sniff, colorful shapes and emojis. Subscriptions are available as 3 to 12 months and start at $11.95 monthly. pipsticks.com.
Spill the beans. Wake up to the rich aroma of coffee daily with Nobletree Premium Gourmet Coffee which produces small-batches from their family-owned sustainable farms in Brazil and roasted in its Brooklyn facility. Most importantly, it’s delivered directly to consumers via a two-week or monthly subscriptions of coffee beans or ground coffee which means people who work from home can remain indoors for their cup of Joe. One 12-ounce bag lasts approximately one week for 1-2 persons. $12.74 every two weeks. nobletreecoffee.com.
For adults only. Get out of pajamas and into something sultry with a partner thanks to the Mystery Pleasure Box from Cratejoy. Each delivery contains a variety of products including potions, lotions and bedroom accessories so couples can indulge in more than mistletoe moments. Monthly subscription, $34.99. cratejoy.com.
Flower power. Brighten someone’s favorite room with a customizable bouquet of fresh flowers from The Bouqs Co. which are delivered in an assortment of sizes called original, deluxe and grand and range from 10 to 45 stems. The subscription plans options include weekly, biweekly or monthly and start at $36. bouqs.com.
Get physical. Feel inspired to workout with activewear from Ellie. Product choices range from two to five pieces per month and include a variety of tops, sports bras, bottoms, jackets and accessories. The items are for intended for fitness but with stylishly shiny, playful patterns and French terry separates, they are also fashionably functional for things like running errands. Monthly, $39.95-$49.95. ellie.com.