VOTE: Where can you get the best cookies in metro Atlanta?

There are only a couple of weeks until ovens all over the country will bake cookies for Santa Claus.
“Leaving cookies and milk for Santa could be linked to the Great Depression. During this time, it is believed that parents wanted to inspire their children to share with others. To help them do this, they would leave snacks out for Santa Claus and his reindeer,” according to everythingwhat.com and several other sources.
Although Americans consume about 7 billion cookies each year, it’s estimated Santa will eat 336,150,386 just on Christmas Eve.
We know you’ll never be able to match Santa, but when you have a craving for a cookie, where in metro Atlanta do you get them?
That’s this week’s Best of Atlanta poll, and here are your choices:
If you don’t see your favorite, submit a write-in nominee by emailing your pick to nancy.clanton@ajc.com by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. If enough people suggest your favorite, we’ll add it to our poll.
The winner will be announced Dec. 14.