VOTE: Where can you get the best cookies in metro Atlanta?

The Most Popular Christmas Cookies in the United States. With the holiday season upon us, people all over the United States are ready to start baking their favorite holiday cookies. . In an attempt to find out what those favorite cookies are other than chocolate chip, General Mills assembled a map of the most popular cookies by state. Their predictions were based on the number of visits payed to online recipes from Betty Crocker, Pillsbury and Tablespoon. Classic peanut butter blossoms by Betty Crocker we

My Atlanta | 46 minutes ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.

There are only a couple of weeks until ovens all over the country will bake cookies for Santa Claus.

“Leaving cookies and milk for Santa could be linked to the Great Depression. During this time, it is believed that parents wanted to inspire their children to share with others. To help them do this, they would leave snacks out for Santa Claus and his reindeer,” according to everythingwhat.com and several other sources.

Although Americans consume about 7 billion cookies each year, it’s estimated Santa will eat 336,150,386 just on Christmas Eve.

We know you’ll never be able to match Santa, but when you have a craving for a cookie, where in metro Atlanta do you get them?

That’s this week’s Best of Atlanta poll, and here are your choices:

If you don’t see your favorite, submit a write-in nominee by emailing your pick to nancy.clanton@ajc.com by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. If enough people suggest your favorite, we’ll add it to our poll.

The winner will be announced Dec. 14.

