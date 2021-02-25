Ranking: Metro Atlanta city is home to best sunflower field in Georgia

“Planted each May, the sunflowers seem to go on forever at Anderson Sunflower Farm,” Parade wrote. “Nestled right outside Atlanta, the cost to get into this farm is just a $20 parking fee. They’ll even provide sanitized shears for you so you can cut your own beautiful sunflower bouquet!”

While dates for the 2021 season have yet to be announced, Atlanta’s self-described friendliest sunflower field usually aims to open to the public in mid-July. The window for visiting is short, however, as the farm can only remain open for two weeks. After that, the flowers begin to wilt.

Keep an eye out on social media for updates this spring about when the farm will open this year. According to the website, the owners usually start sharing updates during the season about when seeds are planted, their progress and when the flowers are expected to bloom.

“We invite you to visit the farm each summer, take some photos and make memories to last a lifetime! We hope that our family tradition of 23+ years will become a tradition for you and your family!” the website said.

Aside from snapping images in front of a barn from the 1900s, you can experience the farm without paying the fee. Guests are permitted to stop by to purchase sunflowers or Anderson Sunflower merchandise. Simply inform the attendant at the entrance and they’ll guide you to the designated parking area so you can buy your trinkets and plants.