Raise a glass at Georgia Beer Day and support local breweries

You don’t have to miss out on sipping a brew in the company of other beer aficionados this year.
With safety guidelines in place, Georgia Beer Day 2021 is happening Saturday, March 6.
The annual celebration of state-made craft beer benefits the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild and its member breweries.
Nearly 50 distilleries are participating. Among them are Cherry Street Brewing, New Realm, Monday Night Brewing and Atlanta Brewing Co., to name a few.
For the first time, Georgia Beer Day will be selling a limited-edition collector’s pint glass only available at GCBG member breweries. Additionally, the members and Boelter Glassware are teaming to donate $1 from every glass sold to the GCBG.
“The 2021 inaugural pint glass is the 16 oz. Libbey Becher showcasing full-color art by the talented Larry Choskey, featuring Georgia symbols the Cherokee rose (state flower), live oak (state tree), honey bee (state insect), and the Brown Thrasher (state bird) as the centerpiece,” the event description explained.
“We hope to make the collectible pint glasses an annual part of Georgia Beer Day,” it added.
Georgia Craft Brewers Guild was founded in 2010 and established to support, defend and promote common interests of the members and Georgia’s licensed brewing industry.
11 a.m.
Saturday, March 6
Free; the cost of beer may vary
List of participating breweries as of publishing
- Anderby Brewing
- Arches Brewing
- Athentic Brewing
- Atlanta Brewing Co
- Barrier Island Brewing
- Best End Brewing
- Bold Monk Brewing
- Cherry Street Brewing
- Creature Comforts
- Dry County Brewing
- Eagle Creek Brewing
- Eventide
- Fire Maker
- From the Earth Brewing
- Gate City
- Halfway Crooks
- Horned Owl Brewing
- Indio Brewing
- Kettlerock Brewing
- Left Nut
- Line Creek
- Monday Night Brewing
- Monkey Wrench Brewing
- New Realm
- NoFo Brew Co
- Pendley Creek
- Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen
- Pontoon Brewing
- Pretoria Fields
- Red Hare
- Reformation Brewing
- Round Trip
- Sceptre Brewing Arts
- Schoolhouse Beer
- Second Self Beer Co
- Service Brewing
- Six Bridges Brewing
- Social Fox Brewing
- Steady Hand
- Stillfire
- Sweetwater
- Tantrum Brewing Co
- The Dahlonega Brewery
- The Georgia Beer Co
- Three Taverns
- Torched Hop Brewing
- Tucker Brewing Company
- Two Tides Brewing
- Variant Brewing
- Wrecking Bar