Raffensperger video informs Georgians about holiday donations

Do: consider how you will make your donation and be careful how you pay

Don’t: give donations in cash, by gift card or by wiring money to an unknown organization

Do: be safer and donate by credit card or check

Do: keep a record of all donations and review statements closely to make sure you’re charged only the amount you agreed to donate

Do: make sure you know who is receiving your donation before clicking a link to donate online.

Do: read Donating Through an Online Giving Portal for more information

Keep scammers’ tricks in mind

Don’t: let anyone rush you into making a donation

Don’t: fall for the trick of being thanked for a donation you never made

Don’t: fall for a ‘sound alike’ charity

Do: be aware that scammers can change caller ID to make a call look like it’s from a local area code

Do: be aware that scammers make a lot of vague and sentimental claims but give no specifics about how your donation will be used

Do: know that guaranteeing sweepstakes winnings in exchange for a donation is not only a scam, it’s also illegal

You can report scams and fraudulent charities to the Secretary of State’s Charities Division by calling 470-312-2640 or by emailing charities@sos.ga.gov or by filing a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at FTC.gov/complaint.