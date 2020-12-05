Raffensperger video informs Georgians about holiday donations

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants residents to be informed before making donations this holiday season.
In a video created by the Charities Division of the Office of the Secretary of State, Raffensperger provides tips and resources for individuals who want to donate to worthy causes.
“Georgians who want to donate to the needy this holiday season are encouraged to do so, but should do so wisely,” Raffensperger said. “Especially as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to create economic uncertainty, Georgians who can open up their hearts and wallets should watch this video for guidance on how to give their donation has the largest impact.”
Do’s and don’ts for holiday giving
Do: research and plan your giving to ensure your donations will do good
Do: consider how you will make your donation and be careful how you pay
Don’t: give donations in cash, by gift card or by wiring money to an unknown organization
Do: be safer and donate by credit card or check
Do: keep a record of all donations and review statements closely to make sure you’re charged only the amount you agreed to donate
Do: make sure you know who is receiving your donation before clicking a link to donate online.
Do: read Donating Through an Online Giving Portal for more information
Keep scammers’ tricks in mind
Don’t: let anyone rush you into making a donation
Don’t: fall for the trick of being thanked for a donation you never made
Don’t: fall for a ‘sound alike’ charity
Do: be aware that scammers can change caller ID to make a call look like it’s from a local area code
Do: be aware that scammers make a lot of vague and sentimental claims but give no specifics about how your donation will be used
Do: know that guaranteeing sweepstakes winnings in exchange for a donation is not only a scam, it’s also illegal
You can report scams and fraudulent charities to the Secretary of State’s Charities Division by calling 470-312-2640 or by emailing charities@sos.ga.gov or by filing a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at FTC.gov/complaint.