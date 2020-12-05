X

Raffensperger video informs Georgians about holiday donations

President Donald Trump lashed out at Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Twitter as “an enemy of the people.". Raffensperger has found himself in the crosshairs of a president who refuses to give up, a party that won't make him, and the death threats that have followed. He and his wife, Tricia, say faith and family keep them going in the middle of accusations and lawsuits. “We’re straightforward people, simple people,” Raffensperger said about himself and his wife, who met in their 11th-grade homeroom in Pennsylvania. Tragedy struck the family in 2018, when their oldest son died after years of struggling with addiction. “Our faith forms who we are,” Tricia Raffensperger said. “Brad’s integrity and honesty come from his faith.”

News | 42 minutes ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Secretary of state’s video has tips, resources for anyone looking to donate to worthy causes

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants residents to be informed before making donations this holiday season.

In a video created by the Charities Division of the Office of the Secretary of State, Raffensperger provides tips and resources for individuals who want to donate to worthy causes.

ExploreEmpty Stocking Fund needs your help more than ever

“Georgians who want to donate to the needy this holiday season are encouraged to do so, but should do so wisely,” Raffensperger said. “Especially as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to create economic uncertainty, Georgians who can open up their hearts and wallets should watch this video for guidance on how to give their donation has the largest impact.”

Do’s and don’ts for holiday giving

Do: research and plan your giving to ensure your donations will do good

Do: consider how you will make your donation and be careful how you pay

Don’t: give donations in cash, by gift card or by wiring money to an unknown organization

Do: be safer and donate by credit card or check

Do: keep a record of all donations and review statements closely to make sure you’re charged only the amount you agreed to donate

Do: make sure you know who is receiving your donation before clicking a link to donate online.

Do: read Donating Through an Online Giving Portal for more information

ExploreThis is metro Atlanta's best charity, according to AJC readers

Keep scammers’ tricks in mind

Don’t: let anyone rush you into making a donation

Don’t: fall for the trick of being thanked for a donation you never made

Don’t: fall for a ‘sound alike’ charity

Do: be aware that scammers can change caller ID to make a call look like it’s from a local area code

Do: be aware that scammers make a lot of vague and sentimental claims but give no specifics about how your donation will be used

Do: know that guaranteeing sweepstakes winnings in exchange for a donation is not only a scam, it’s also illegal

You can report scams and fraudulent charities to the Secretary of State’s Charities Division by calling 470-312-2640 or by emailing charities@sos.ga.gov or by filing a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at FTC.gov/complaint.

Explore100 charitable ways Atlantans can help during the COVID-19 pandemic

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.