100 charitable ways Atlantans can help during the COVID-19 pandemic

In fact, when people need it most, these organizations and programs offer community-driven ways to help and give — right in your own backyard.

“When you give locally, you can be tangibly connected to the end result of what your money is doing,” Kennedy said. “Every single day, we are distributing food, and you can see where we’re going and what your money is buying.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution compiled and categorized a list of 100 local charities, programs and nonprofits who are specifically attacking coronavirus-related issues head-on. In addition to social distancing and washing your hands, here are several ways to help the Atlanta community brave the crisis through donations or other means.

Animals

Angels Among Us: This Alpharetta-based nonprofit rescues dogs and cats in North Georgia and is asking for sanitizing and cleaning supplies. angelsrescue.org

Atlanta Humane Society: The nonprofit pet rescue organization has expended its free pet food assistance program and is offering free virtual veterinary assistance. atlantahumane.org

Furkids: With a cat shelter in Cumming and a dog shelter in Alpharetta, this nonprofit rescues homeless animals and tries to connect them with foster homes. furkids.org

LifeLine Animal Project: This nonprofit manages DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services and provides low-cost veterinary care at its clinic and runs outreach programs to provide pets with free veterinary care, transportation and pet supplies. lifelineanimal.org

PAWS Atlanta: While this Decatur-based animal shelter had suspended cat and dog intakes and adoptions, it is still placing animals with foster families. pawsatlanta.org

Pet Buddies Food Pantry: This nonprofit aims to provide pet food, supplies, and spay and neuter services to families in need. petbuddiesfoodpantry.org

Zoo Atlanta: Located in Grant Park, the zoo has shut down operations due to the crisis but has issued matching donation challenges to try to retain staff and care for its animals. zooatlanta.org

Arts and entertainment

Atlanta Artist Lost Gig Fund: This C4 Atlanta program is designed to financially assist artists affected by canceled events and gigs in the Atlanta area. c4atlanta.org/covid19apply

Atlanta Artist Relief Fund: This program aims to cook and deliver meals to Atlanta theater employees and performers who are out of work in the Atlanta area. atlartsrelief.org

Kimono My House: Atlanta musicians created this virtual house concert site to play shows using Facebook Live, where audiences are encouraged to donate to the artists. facebook.com/groups/kimonomyhouseatl.

Farmers

The Farmer Fund: This emergency relief fund was created by a coalition of Atlanta area nonprofits to raise money for local farmers in need. thefarmerfund.org

Financial assistance and funding

Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund: Created by the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and United Way of Greater Atlanta, this fund distributes money to local nonprofits during the pandemic. cfgreateratlanta.org

North Fulton Community Charities: This nonprofit is accepting financial donations to assist those in need with rent, mortgage, utility and other essential payments. nfcchelp.org

North Georgia Community Foundation: This nonprofit created a relief fund, where donations are given to local nonprofits addressing the crisis. ngcf.org

Homeless communities

Atlanta Harm Reduction Coalition: This charity, which usually aims to reduce the effect of HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases, has set up programs to provide necessary goods and food to homeless populations. atlantaharmreduction.org

Atlanta Mission: With several homeless shelters around Atlanta, this charity provides housing for more than 600 men, women and children. atlantamission.org

CaringWorks: This Atlanta-based nonprofit helps hundreds of individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness. caringworksinc.org

City of Refuge: Operating a homeless shelter in Atlanta, this nonprofit houses and provides food to about 100 women and children. cityofrefugeatl.org

Community Assistance Center: This nonprofit assists those in need in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs by providing food and rent assistance. ourcac.org

Crossroads Community Ministries: Through Clyde's Kitchen at Luke's Episcopal Church, this nonprofit provides meals to homeless communities. crossroadsatlanta.org

Gateway Center: This southwest Atlanta homeless shelter houses more than 400 residents and is specifically asking for donations of sanitizing products. gatewayctr.org

HOPE Atlanta: With a specific focus on veterans, newcomers and low-income travelers, this nonprofit provides emergency shelter, transportation and counseling services. hopeatlanta.org

Hosea Feeds the Hungry and Homeless: This Atlanta-based nonprofit provides food to those in need during the crisis, with a specific focus on homeless populations and children. 4hosea.org

Love Beyond Walls: Based in College Park, this charity provides hand-washing stations for the homeless community. lovebeyondwalls.org

Motivation Forward: In the Sweet Auburn neighborhood, this nonprofit is offering meal assistance in addition to services for homeless communities. motivationforward.org

Nicholas House: Located in Atlanta, this shelter focuses on keeping homeless families together during the crisis. nicholashouse.org

Our House: With locations in Atlanta and Decatur, this shelter offers housing for displaced families along with education services for homeless children. ourhousega.org

Rainbow Village: Through a family relief fund, this Duluth-based charity assists those experiencing homelessness, poverty and domestic violence. rainbowvillage.org

Remerge: Focusing on vulnerable communities, this Atlanta nonprofit performs wellness checks on homeless populations and provides coloring books to hospitals, health centers and isolated communities. remerge.org

SafeHouse Outreach: In downtown Atlanta, this shelter is offering more than a hundred meals a night to those in extreme poverty. safehouseoutreach.org

Solomon's Temple Foundation: Operating a shelter in southwest Atlanta, this nonprofit assists those without stable housing. solomonstempleinc.org

Meal assistance

Action Ministries: Based in Atlanta, this charity is providing food to children and families in need in addition to providing six weeks of housing to homeless individuals. actionministries.net

Atlanta Community Food Bank: Through partnerships with local school districts and its network of food banks, this nonprofit hands out food to those in need. acfb.org

Cobb Community Foundation: This nonprofit created a community response fund to provide food and other basic needs to those in Cobb County. cobbfoundation.org

Concrete Jungle/Repair the World Atlanta: These two organizations have partnered to create food depots in Atlanta and Decatur, where volunteers deliver groceries to those in need. concrete-jungle.org and werepair.org/atlanta

First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta: Located in Midtown, this church is asking for non-perishable food donations for its food drive. firstpresatl.org

Food4Life Atlanta Survival Program: Created by Food Not Bombs Atlanta, this program aims to create sustainable food sources and deliver groceries to those in need. atlsurvival.org

Goodr: Based in Atlanta, this sustainable food waste management company created a project to accept food donations to deliver to families in need. goodr.co/covid19

Hands On Atlanta: This nonprofit is asking "ATLiens" to unite and donate to fight food insecurity during the crisis. handsonatlanta.org

Intown Collaborative Ministries: This Atlanta nonprofit is collecting non-perishable food for its food pantry. intowncm.org

Jewish Family & Career Services: This nonprofit operates the Kosher Food Pantry in Dunwoody, which offers food and other household supplies. jdcsatl.org

MUST Ministries: Operating food pantries in Cobb and Cherokee counties, this charity assists those in need by providing needs and emergency shelter. mustministries.org

Open Hand Atlanta: With an emergency meals fund, this nonprofit aims to feed those in need during the pandemic. openhandatlanta.org

The Place of Forsyth County: Helping the needy in Forsyth County, this charity is accepting food donations. theplaceofforsyth.org

Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta: With food pantries across metro Atlanta, this nonprofit is offering meals and shelter to hundreds of needy families. salvationarmyatlanta.org

Sweetwater Mission: Assisting those in need throughout Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties, this charity is offering essential food services. sweetwatermission.org

Urban Recipe: This Atlanta nonprofit creates food security for those in need through food co-ops made up of volunteers. urbanrecipe.org

Medical workers and hospitals

American Red Cross of Georgia: Serving 10 million people across the state, the large nonprofit is searching for blood donors and has created a coronavirus outbreak fund. redcross.org/local/georgia

CDC Foundations: The Atlanta-based nonprofit, which has been at the center of the COVID-19 crisis response, created a crowdfunding campaign for medical supplies and other health-related needs. give4cdcf.org

Georgia Responds: The Georgia Department of Public Health is searching for organized, pre-credentialed healthcare providers and workers to assist the state during a crisis. dph.georgia.gov/georgia-responds

Good Samaritan Health Clinic: With locations in Atlanta, Cobb and Gwinnett, this organization assists those who can't afford healthcare and is raising funds for medical supplies. goodsamatlanta.org

Mercy Care Foundation: In addition to accepting meal kids and cloth masks, this nonprofit also offers COVID-19 screening services at five clinics in metro Atlanta. mercyatlanta.org

Piedmont Health Foundation: Through the creation of an infrastructure fund, this nonprofit aims to increase the number of drive-thru testing sites and assist with hospital modifications. piedmont.org/about-piedmont-healthcare/foundation-and-giving

Urban Health and Wellness: Located in southwest Atlanta, this nonprofit provides free healthcare to those without health insurance. uhw.clinic

YMCA of Metro Atlanta: In addition to offering hunger relief programs, this nonprofit is assisting healthcare workers and first responders with childcare support. ymcaatlanta.org

Necessary items

Buckhead Christian Ministry: This charity is assisting individuals and families who lack basic needs, including food, clothing, hygiene kits and financial assistance. buckheadchristianministry.org

Caring For Others: Based in Atlanta, this charity distributes food, new clothes, toys, furniture and personal necessities to domestic and global communities in need. caring4others.org

Focused Community Strategies: With a focus on south Atlanta, this charity maintains an emergency fund to help impoverished residents with rent, food needs and other expenses. fcsministries.org

Inspiritus: With locations across Georgia and in Nashville, Tennessee, this nonprofit is asking for cleaning supplies, laptops for students and donations to help at-risk communities, such as refugees, those with disabilities and children. weinspirit.org

Jewish HomeLife Communities: Based in Dunwoody, this charity created an emergency fund to collect sanitizing products, masks, gloves and gowns. jewishhomelife.org

Midtown Assistance Center: The charity accepts monetary donations to provide Kroger gift cards, MARTA passes, Instacart deliveries and rent and utility assistance to those in need. midtownassistancectr.org

Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia: Through an emergency food drive and the creation of an Amazon wishlist, this nonprofit is providing essential goods to those in need. svdpgeorgia.org

TP Exchange: Created by the Trevelino/Keller public relations firm in Atlanta, this project collects and delivers toilet paper and other paper products to those in need. toiletpaperexchange.com

Trinity Community Ministries: This Atlanta-based nonprofit is collecting essential cleaning and sanitizing supplies for those in need. tcmatlanta.org

Refugees and international communities

CARE: Headquartered in Atlanta, CARE is matching donations made to its emergency surge fund, which is providing sanitation products to vulnerable international communities. care.org

Catholic Charities Atlanta: In addition to assisting veterans and offering mental health counseling, this nonprofit offers assistance for refugee resettlement. catholiccharitiesatlanta.org

Center for Pan Asian Community Services: CPACS offers health and social services to immigrants, refugees and underprivileged communities in Atlanta. cpacs.org

International Rescue Committee: This Atlanta-based nonprofit created a fund to support refugees affected by COVID-19 in Georgia. rescue.org/atlanta

Latin American Association: Offering resources for Atlanta's Latin American community, this nonprofit also assists with immigration and economic empowerment services. thelaa.org

New American Pathways: Based in DeKalb County, this charity helps refugees build new lives in Georgia. newamericanpathways.org

Tapestri: Based in Tucker, this nonprofit offers services to combat violence and oppression in immigrant and refugee communities. tapestri.org

World Relief Atlanta: This nonprofit offers virtual immigration legal services for those in the Atlanta area. worldreliefatlanta.org

Restaurant workers and the service industry

#ATLFamilyMeal: This nonprofit was created to feed, nurture and support hospitality workers and their families who are affected by the pandemic. atlfamilymeal.org

Duse Coffee Company: This Atlanta nonprofit is providing counseling and professional services to those in the service industry who are seeking relief. dusecoffee.com

The Giving Kitchen: Working to help food service workers with financial support and community resources, this Atlanta-based organization is raising money to provide emergency assistance. thegivingkitchen.org

The Lee Initiative: Located at Eugene and Elizabeth's in Atlanta, this collaboration between Maker's Mark bourbon and chef Edward Lee will offer relief for kitchen and hospitality workers. leeinitiative.org

Operation Meal Plan: A collaborative effort by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and several Cobb County nonprofits, this program pays local restaurants to prepare and deliver food to those in need. cobbchamber.org/your-chamber/COVID-19_Resources.aspx

Relief Atlanta: This project aims to assist Atlanta area bars, restaurants, their employees and the film industry. reliefatlanta.com

Tip An Atlanta Server: This program was started to assist individual food industry workers by tipping them directly. serviceindustry.tips/en/ga/atlanta

Seniors and the disabled

Meals On Wheels Atlanta: Based in Atlanta, this charity assists seniors by delivering hundreds of thousands of meals. mowatl.org

PALS Atlanta: Pets Are Loving Support, Inc. (PALS) provides pet support and care to people living with disabilities due to HIV/AIDS, terminal illnesses and the elderly. palsatlanta.org

Southwest Christian Care: Based in Union City, this charity is assisting those in hospice care and seniors suffering from memory loss. swchristiancare.org

Veterans

Herobox: This Peachtree City-based charity provides physical and moral support to deployed, injured, aging and homeless veterans. herobox.org

Veterans Empowerment Organization: Located in Atlanta, this charity is asking for donations and essential living items for homeless veterans. veohero.org

The Warrior Alliance: Based in Sandy Springs, this nonprofit is supporting veterans and their families during the pandemic. thewarrioralliance.org

Women and children

Atlanta Children's Shelter: This shelter is working to end homelessness for children and families. acsatl.org

The Atlanta Women's Foundation: Based in Atlanta, this nonprofit created an emergency fund to assist women and girls in need. atlantawomen.org

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta: The nonprofit is assisting kids and families who face challenges with food insecurity, financial instability and mental health. bgcma.org

Calvary Children's Home: Located in Powder Springs, this shelter provides children with a stable home life and is collecting essential items. calvarykids.org

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta: The hospital created a fund for medical supplies and equipment for medically-fragile children who are undergoing treatment. choa.org

Covenant House Georgia: This homeless shelter specifically focuses on providing beds and meals for youths experiencing homelessness. covenanthousega.org

The Drake House: Based in Roswell, this charity provides housing and essential services to homeless single mothers. thedrakehouse.org

The Empty Stocking Fund: Usually this charity collects Christmas gifts to give to Atlanta area children during the holidays, but it is now collecting essential items for needy children. emptystockingfund.org

Girl Talk: With chapters across Georgia, the teenage girl-focused nonprofit created support systems and resources to support girls' mental health and well-being. mygirltalk.org

Helping Mamas: This Norcross-based charity helps supply mothers in need with essential items for babies and young children. helpingmamas.org

Hillside Inc.: Based in Atlanta, this nonprofit assists children and families by providing residential and community mental health services. hside.org

Home of Hope: With a shelter in Gwinnett, this charity provides services to homeless children and those who are aging out of the foster care system. homeofhopegcs.org

The Nsoro Foundation: This Atlanta-based nonprofit focuses on the foster care system and is asking donors to sponsor scholars displaced due to the pandemic. nsoro.foundation

Partnership Against Domestic Violence: With a metro Atlanta hotline, this national nonprofit aims to combat the increase in domestic violence calls due to the pandemic. padv.org

Whitefoord: Operating an Atlanta-based medical clinic, this nonprofit is offering COVID-19 testing and screenings in addition to other health services to children and families. whitefoord.org

