Georgia-filmed ‘Shazam’ and ‘Black Panther’ sequels, ‘Black Adam’ release trailers

Comic-Con in San Diego featured panels on three big-budget superhero movies shot largely in Georgia: "Black Adam," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." AP

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
All three big-budget superhero movies have production ties to metro Atlanta and have generated buzz at Comic-Con 2022

At San Diego’s Comic-Con, three major big-budget superhero movies shot largely in Georgia were given release dates and trailers: Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and two DC Comics products: “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and “Black Adam” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Comic book fans can also spot some other superheroes making their live-action debuts in their respective Marvel and DC universes in the “Black Panther” and “Black Adam” trailers that were released.

Here is basic info on each:

Black Adam (DC)

What’s it about: Nearly 5,000 years after Black Adam was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods ― and imprisoned just as quickly ― he is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. He is one of the greatest magicians in history and has a long history of playing both the good guy and the bad guy. This film is a spin-off of “Shazam!” from 2019 but Shazam is not expected to appear in “Black Adam.”

Who stars in it: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan.

Release date: Oct. 21

Estimated budget: $185 million to $200 million

***

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel)

What’s it about: Chadwick Bosman, who played the lead T’Challa in the original film, died of cancer in 2020 but the film franchise carries on. “It’s going to be hard to follow that up, but we’ll try,” creator Ryan Coogler said at Comic-Con. “It’s been five years since I was here. I sat about there and we premiered the first footage from ‘Black Panther 1,’ and sitting next to me was our T’Challa, the late great Chadwick Boseman.” In the trailer, Angela Bassett’s Ramonda says: I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?” There is grief in the trailer but also hope, birth of new life and a glimpse at the future, with a sneak peek of a new suited hero.

Who is on the cast: Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright.

Release date: Nov. 11

Estimated budget: $205 million

***

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (DC)

What it’s about: In the original lighthearted, comedic film, “we got this really cool look into the kids getting their powers,” “Shazam!” lead Zachari Levi said at Comic-Con. “Now, it’s a couple of years on. We’ve been flying around and doing missions and helping the people of Philadelphia. Lots of growing pains. Not just in our own powers but in trying to figure out who we are as heroes and as real people.”

Cast: Zachary Levi as Shazam, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as Frederick “Freddy” Freeman, Helen Mirren as the new villain Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso

Release date: Dec. 21

Estimated budget: $100 to $120 million

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

