Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong'o (from left), Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta attend a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Production began in Atlanta in June 2021, filming at Trilith Studios (formerly Pinewood Studios), Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told Variety at the time.

Production wrapped in March of this year after several delays, one of which was due to an injury sustained by Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s brainy sister Shuri.

Also returning are Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett, but not Daniel Kaluuya, whose Jordan Peele-directed “Nope” schedule conflicted (”Nope” was released in theaters this weekend).

Letitia Wright attends a press line for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the event. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

Phase 5, Feige said, will kick off in February with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and conclude with “Thunderbolts” in July 2024. The new “Blade,” starring Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, also got a release date of Nov. 3, 2023, and “Captain America and the New World Order,” featuring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, will hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” will also come to an end in the midst of Phase 5 in May. Director James Gunn showed up in San Diego to confirm that “Vol. 3” would be the last for the space rogues. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillian and Dave Bautista are all returning for the film. New cast members include Will Poulter, as Guardians adversary Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn, from left, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff attend a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed made the trip to San Diego to show some footage from “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Phase 6 will launch with a new “Fantastic Four” movie on Nov. 8, 2024, and finish with “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” set for May 2, 2025, followed by “Avengers: Secret Wars,” on Nov. 7, 2025.

Marvel also showed trailers for Disney+ series such as "Secret Invasion," with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill, due in the spring, and the half-hour comedy " She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," starring Tatiana Maslany, debuting in August. The second season of "Loki" is also expected next summer.

Comic-Con runs through Sunday.

