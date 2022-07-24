BreakingNews
8 injured in northwest Atlanta gas station shooting
ajc logo
X

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman

Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

National & World News
By LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Superhero studio returned to Comic-Con’s Hall H for first time in three years with a massive presentation and new information about phases five and six of ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever " — set to “No Woman No Cry” — to fans at Comic-Con on Saturday in San Diego.

The highly anticipated movie filmed in metro Atlanta was just one part of the massive Hall H presentation, which also included first-looks at “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and new information about Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will conclude with two Avengers movies in 2025: “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” director Ryan Coogler was on site in San Diego to preview the highly anticipated film, which is due to arrive in theaters on Nov. 11 and serve as the conclusion to Phase 4. Coogler paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020.

“The impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever,” Coogler said.

ExploreChadwick Boseman filmed key roles in Atlanta and Georgia

After the massive success of “Black Panther” in 2018, plans for a sequel were quickly set into motion. But those were altered after Boseman’s unexpected death from colon cancer. The studio said it would not recast Boseman’s role of T’Challa. but very little has come out about the film in the years since.

Combined ShapeCaption
Lupita Nyong'o (from left), Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta attend a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Lupita Nyong'o (from left), Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta attend a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Combined ShapeCaption
Lupita Nyong'o (from left), Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta attend a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Production began in Atlanta in June 2021, filming at Trilith Studios (formerly Pinewood Studios), Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told Variety at the time.

Production wrapped in March of this year after several delays, one of which was due to an injury sustained by Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s brainy sister Shuri.

Also returning are Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett, but not Daniel Kaluuya, whose Jordan Peele-directed “Nope” schedule conflicted (”Nope” was released in theaters this weekend).

Combined ShapeCaption
Letitia Wright attends a press line for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the event. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

Credit: Christy Radecic

Letitia Wright attends a press line for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the event. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

Credit: Christy Radecic

Combined ShapeCaption
Letitia Wright attends a press line for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the event. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

Credit: Christy Radecic

Credit: Christy Radecic

Phase 5, Feige said, will kick off in February with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and conclude with “Thunderbolts” in July 2024. The new “Blade,” starring Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, also got a release date of Nov. 3, 2023, and “Captain America and the New World Order,” featuring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, will hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

ExploreFrom 2021: ‘Black Panther’ sequel begins production in Atlanta

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” will also come to an end in the midst of Phase 5 in May. Director James Gunn showed up in San Diego to confirm that “Vol. 3” would be the last for the space rogues. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillian and Dave Bautista are all returning for the film. New cast members include Will Poulter, as Guardians adversary Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova.

Combined ShapeCaption
James Gunn, from left, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff attend a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

James Gunn, from left, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff attend a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Combined ShapeCaption
James Gunn, from left, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff attend a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed made the trip to San Diego to show some footage from “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Phase 6 will launch with a new “Fantastic Four” movie on Nov. 8, 2024, and finish with “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” set for May 2, 2025, followed by “Avengers: Secret Wars,” on Nov. 7, 2025.

ExploreOur latest coverage: Georgia Entertainment Scene

Marvel also showed trailers for Disney+ series such as "Secret Invasion," with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill, due in the spring, and the half-hour comedy " She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," starring Tatiana Maslany, debuting in August. The second season of "Loki" is also expected next summer.

Comic-Con runs through Sunday.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more coverage of Atlanta-filmed movies and television shows unveiled at Comic-Con.

Combined ShapeCaption
Chadwick Boseman during arrivals at the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. Boseman died in August 2020 of colon cancer. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Chadwick Boseman during arrivals at the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. Boseman died in August 2020 of colon cancer. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
Chadwick Boseman during arrivals at the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. Boseman died in August 2020 of colon cancer. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Editors' Picks
‘He’s just searching’: Braves’ superstar Ronald Acuña trying to find his way 15h ago
Gridlock Guy: Flooding again a problem in I-285/GA-400 work zone
3h ago
Biden feeling ‘much, much better’ after COVID diagnosis
1h ago
Sports Insider: Outlook for baseball and Braves’ second half of season
52m ago
Sports Insider: Outlook for baseball and Braves’ second half of season
52m ago
Endangered Cherokee darter delays bridge replacement
1h ago
The Latest
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, triggering evacuation
11m ago
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
20m ago
Russia FM visits Egypt, part of Africa trip amid Ukraine war
31m ago
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
28m ago
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
17h ago
Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top