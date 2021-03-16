Zipline through the trees as Treetop Quest opens for 2021 season

More than 60 tree-lined obstacle courses and ziplines are available. There are also varying course levels for children and adults.

Ticket pricing begins at $20 for children while adult pricing is $50 at Gwinnett and $51 at Dunwoody; each cost is for online purchases. Season passes are also available.

If you’ve never been, the reviews for Treetop Quest are promising. One visitor wrote on TripAdvisor that it “was the most fun I’ve had in a long time! There are different difficulties for all ages and skill levels. My girlfriend and I (17 & 18 years old) started at level 2 and ended up making it all the way to level 5! I was worried the course wouldn’t be much of a challenge because most of the reviews talked about younger kids but it was a blast! There were several obstacles that were really challenging but it was so worth it when you got to the zip lines! My only regret is that I didn’t buy the season pass. 11/10 would recommend for any age!”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Treetop Quest has implemented policies and procedures to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff. They include online reservations and operating at a reduced capacity. Guests are also required to wear face masks while on the ground at the park. Social distancing is required on the ground and sanitation practices are being implemented.

For more information on what the amusement park is doing, visit the website.