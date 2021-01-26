Put your love on display with Little Five Points Valentine’s Day mural

Forget flowers, cards and candy.
If you’re looking for an innovative Valentine’s Day gift, look no further than this unique offer from Little Five Points Business Association.
Local artist Rolf will create the mural in the association’s namesake neighborhood. You can purchase hearts in a variety of sizes, which range in price from $75 to $500. Each heart size corresponds with a letter limit with the 1.5-foot heart restricted to 15 letters and the 3-foot heart allowing for up to 30 letters. Proceeds from the event will benefit Little Five Points Business Association and Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade as well as neighborhood improvements.
While the promotion is touted as a gesture for your sweetie, it’s also a good move for businesses. A 5-foot heart is a great option for a logo, according to the Facebook event description.
Those interested in grabbing a spot on the mural must purchase their hearts by Monday, Feb. 1. There’s also limited availability.
Rolf will complete the mural by Sunday, Feb. 14, at which point you can bring your special someone by 448 Moreland Ave. to view the finished artwork.
Glimpse below for the complete heart offerings.
- 1.5-foot heart, 15 letters max - $75
- 3-foot heart, 30 letters max - $150
- 5-foot heart with logo - $500
The Little Five Points Business Association was founded in 1992 and aims to advance its business members through a united voice to build and grow economic development policies for the enrichment of the Little Five Points Business District.
To qualify to join the association, businesses and nonprofit organizations must be in the neighborhood commercial district of Little Five Points. Home-based businesses can be located in Candler Park or Inman Park to join. While the aforementioned businesses qualify for full membership, associate memberships for businesses outside Little Five Points are only able to join with non-voting membership.
L5P Love-in Valentine’s Day Mural Opening
2 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 14
448 Moreland Ave
Hearts cost $75-$500