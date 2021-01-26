Put your love on display with Little Five Points Valentine’s Day mural

Rolf will complete the mural by Sunday, Feb. 14, at which point you can bring your special someone by 448 Moreland Ave. to view the finished artwork.

Glimpse below for the complete heart offerings.

The Little Five Points Business Association was founded in 1992 and aims to advance its business members through a united voice to build and grow economic development policies for the enrichment of the Little Five Points Business District.

To qualify to join the association, businesses and nonprofit organizations must be in the neighborhood commercial district of Little Five Points. Home-based businesses can be located in Candler Park or Inman Park to join. While the aforementioned businesses qualify for full membership, associate memberships for businesses outside Little Five Points are only able to join with non-voting membership.

L5P Love-in Valentine’s Day Mural Opening

2 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14

448 Moreland Ave

Hearts cost $75-$500