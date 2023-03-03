This is why your basement floods during stormy weather

From a faulty drainage system to poor foundation weatherproofing, there are a number of different ways water can find its way into your basement when it rains. Always clean and maintain your home’s gutters and downspouts to mitigate water buildup around the house.

Once you have identified a water leak in your basement, contact your homeowner’s insurance company to discuss what related damages your policy covers. Then, contact a professional repair company to inspect your home so that the exact cause of the flooding can be found.

Always remember to shut off the power and gas before venturing down into a flooded basement for cleaning, which should be done with protective gear. To remove excess water from the basement, consider purchasing a sump pump or wet vacuum.