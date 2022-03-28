When you’re spring cleaning, don’t forget this task

If your blades have gone dull, you can remove them yourself and take them to a hardware store for sharpening. “To remove your mower’s blades, wear heavy leather gloves, remove the spark plug wire, and jam in a short 2x4 to keep the blade from turning as you loosen the bolts,” CR recommends.

For battery mowers, be sure to remove the battery before removing the blades.

Gas up

Before you start up your mower, make sure that it has fresh fuel.

“A mower carrying leftover fuel — gasoline from last season that was never winterized with stabilizer, for instance, shouldn’t be started up right away. Circulating stale fuel could create problems that require you to drain the lines,” CR said.

According to the website, users should drain the old gas from the tank before refilling it with new fuel and stabilizer. And if you ran the mower dry last fall, you can add stabilized gas to the tank now.