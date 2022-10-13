Make these repairs before you try to sell your house

That being said, the association also noted that a vast majority of homeowners who participated in house renovations perceived an improvement to their quality of lives. While most of the renovations listed above will not provide a huge return on investment, they may improve your living experience.

“Most consumers are pleased with the overall result and 57 percent would tackle the project the same way, while 35 percent would make a few different choices such as finishes or materials,” the association’s report said. “After remodeling, 84 percent of owners have a greater desire to be in their home. Sixty-nine percent have increased enjoyment in their home. Fifty-seven percent feel happy, and 39 percent feel satisfied when they see their completed project, with a typical Joy Score of 9.6. Sixty-nine percent feel a major sense of accomplishment when they think of their completed project.”

Ultimately, homeowners looking to improve their house’s odds on the market should focus their renovation efforts on hardwood flooring refinishes and new wood flooring projects. Upgrading your insulation will likely not cost you any money in the long run, but will also likely not make you any profit.