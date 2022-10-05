ajc logo
X

Today’s mortgage rates haven’t looked like this in over 20 years

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Rates are approaching 7%

Last week, mortgage rates closed in on 7% — a level realtor.com reported has not been seen in 20 years. The rate hike led to monthly mortgage payments rising $900 on a typical home compared to nine months ago. According to Bank Rate, it is another sign of the end of the decade-long period of low rates that followed the Great Recession.

It all comes down to the Federal Reserve.

ExploreReport: This Georgia city is one of the top 5 places to buy a home right now

The central bank has been aggressively taking action to fight inflation. But the reserve’s recent third consecutive rate hike is reportedly creating pressure on mortgage rates.

“Only when inflation calms down will we see mortgage rates begin to steady,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, told Bank Rate.

For comparison, the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.17% just a year ago. Four weeks ago, the mortgage rate was 5.78%. Now it is 6.73%.

ExploreTop 10 U.S. metros where homeowners stay, and ones where they don’t (including Atlanta)

The inflation that the Federal Reserve has been attempting to curb has been high this year. Time.com reported that the consumer price index reached 8.5% in July. The inflation has been consistently raising mortgage rates throughout the year.

“Inflation is absolutely in the driver’s seat, particularly as it pertains to mortgage rates,” Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American Financial Corporation, told time.com. “Until we get some sustained evidence that inflation is beginning to recede, the upward pressure on mortgage rates will remain.”

According to Time, the softened demand for homes caused by high mortgage rates may be advantageous for some hopeful home buyers. While high mortgage rates hardly manifest bountiful buyers’ markets, the consequential softening demand for homes may lead to more opportunities to land a deal on an available home or additional concessions from an interested seller.

“It’s always a good time to buy a home, if that’s what is important to you,” Eileen Derks, head of mortgage at Laurel Road, told Time. “It’s just about doing your research and making good informed decisions.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

The Jolt: Christian leaders rally around embattled Herschel Walker 3h ago

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Bradley’s Buzz: Remember when division titles didn’t matter? This one does
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Gwinnett commuters stuck on I-85 for nearly 3 hours after tractor-trailer crash
41m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

The latest on Braves rookie Spencer Strider
15h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

The latest on Braves rookie Spencer Strider
15h ago

Credit: Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America

Atlanta Boy Scouts partner with community leaders to keep kids safe
2h ago
The Latest

For sale: Check out this $5.2m New Zealand mansion from ‘Lord of the Rings’
23h ago
Report: This ‘Stranger Things’ house is turning into a Fayetteville Airbnb
23h ago
This $3.69 million mansion was inspired by ‘Tron: Legacy’
Featured

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
22h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top