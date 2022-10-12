Atlanta’s Kandrac & Kole Interior Design is giving back in big ways

“Kelly went on her first trip to Guatemala in 2020 on a mission trip with her church,” the company told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, describing founding member Kelly Kole’s charity work. “While there, she was lucky to meet Paula and Fontaine Greene, Americans who founded Catalyst Resources International to help the poor in Guatemala. Ever since then, Kelly has been bringing teams to Guatemala on her own to work side by side with CRI to build homes for the poor as well as to give support and supplies to three orphanages.”

A dozen new homes

“Every summer, Kelly (and many times Joann Kandrac) will lead a team of 10-20 people to remote villages in Guatemala where over the course of a week, they build a 2 bedroom small home on a concrete pad from scratch,” the firm explained. “The homes do not have running water but many times have electricity - nothing fancy - usually just a simple bulb. Once the house is built, the house is furnished with bunk beds, a kitchen table and chairs, kitchen essentials, nice bedding and lots of extras like clothes and toys for the kids and a stocked pantry of dry goods. One year, we organized a shoe campaign and we brought over 800 pairs of shoes and outfitted every child in an entire village with a new pair of shoes. Every summer our trip is a little bit different but we always build a house. Next year will be house #12!”