Atlanta’s Kandrac & Kole Interior Design is giving back in big ways

For over a decade, Kandrac & Kole Interior Design has been taking trips out of the country. These aren’t business trips or vacations though. Instead, the designers have been giving back to the world in big ways.
“Kelly went on her first trip to Guatemala in 2020 on a mission trip with her church,” the company told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, describing founding member Kelly Kole’s charity work. “While there, she was lucky to meet Paula and Fontaine Greene, Americans who founded Catalyst Resources International to help the poor in Guatemala. Ever since then, Kelly has been bringing teams to Guatemala on her own to work side by side with CRI to build homes for the poor as well as to give support and supplies to three orphanages.”
A dozen new homes
“Every summer, Kelly (and many times Joann Kandrac) will lead a team of 10-20 people to remote villages in Guatemala where over the course of a week, they build a 2 bedroom small home on a concrete pad from scratch,” the firm explained. “The homes do not have running water but many times have electricity - nothing fancy - usually just a simple bulb. Once the house is built, the house is furnished with bunk beds, a kitchen table and chairs, kitchen essentials, nice bedding and lots of extras like clothes and toys for the kids and a stocked pantry of dry goods. One year, we organized a shoe campaign and we brought over 800 pairs of shoes and outfitted every child in an entire village with a new pair of shoes. Every summer our trip is a little bit different but we always build a house. Next year will be house #12!”
The design firm has also collaborated with Dwell with Dignity’s Atlanta chapter to put their talents to use closer to home.
“Dwell with Dignity, based out of Dallas, TX, had a chapter in Atlanta for many years,” Kelly Kole said. “We answered the call for designer volunteers to help design a home for a once homeless mother with two young daughters who was trying to build a life for herself. We were given the honor of designing the little girls’ bedroom complete with bunk beds, a crib, original art, a dress up center, arts and crafts table, glittery lights and playful bedding. When the mother saw the room, she dropped to her knees and started crying. It was a beautiful experience. As women entrepreneurs who have been blessed with success, it is important to us to empower other women and lift them up when they are in need.”
Kole also worked with United Methodist Children’s Home to transform a rundown building on the group’s campus. She is clearly ready to answer the call when needed.
“Our work with United Methodist Children’s Home came about when we answered another call from our good friends and fellow interior designers Erika Ward and Dayka Robinson with Room Service Atlanta,” Kole said. “They were on a mission to bring designers together to volunteer their talents, time, resources and a lot of sweat and grit to completely remodel a rundown building on the campus of the United Methodist Children’s home. We were charged with designing the teen space for adults boys in between foster care and the real world. With amazing donations from FLOR, Steven Penley, Leather Creations and others, we designed a space for the boys to hang out and play board games, do crafts and listen to music. It was an honor to create a space that these boys could have never imagined.”
For those interested in helping Kandrac & Kole Interior Design the next time the company’s charitable members decide to answer the call, a team is being organized for June 2023, volunteers can reach out to info@kandrac-kole.com or go directly to catalystresources.net to donate.
“We are very blessed to have a successful small business,” Kole said. “In the fast paced, luxury world we live in, giving back is what grounds us and keeps us humble!”
