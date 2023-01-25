X
Dark Mode Toggle

Survey reveals the biggest things your neighbors judge your house for

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago
Keep that yard in tip-top shape

Every once and a while, the thought may cross a homeowner’s mind: Are my neighbors judging my house? In a world where dilapidated exteriors and unkempt lawns can have nasty effects on a community’s home values, it’s a reasonable question. According to a recent survey by real estate brokerage company Offerpad, homeowners should anticipate their neighbors having more than a few thoughts on their houses. Unfortunately, they may not all be good.

ExploreFormer UGA star, Super Bowl champ Matthew Stafford buys $10.5 million winery estate

One home feature proved important to neighbors time and time again in the survey — front yards. A total 47% of respondents claimed that it was most important to them that their neighbors maintained their homes and their yards. Just over half of those surveyed said they would consider sneaking into their neighbor’s yards to fix, change or remove something from their property.

On average, those surveyed said they would even be willing to pay up to $180 to clean up a neighbor’s yard or home. A total 9% said they would pay over $400 to clean up their neighbor’s property.

Mahler Sotheby’s International Realty agent Brandon Tyler offered some insight into why neighbor’s seem to care so much about other homeowner’s front yards.

“I always say it’s a direct reflection of who you are, but it also falls on the whole neighborhood,” Tyler told Apartment Therapy. “One house that’s not taking care of their curb appeal can be an eyesore in the neighborhood, potentially affecting other property values and the overall market value of the area.”

ExploreHere’s how much it costs to paint a house, according to the experts

According to DK Landscaping, proper lawn care can have a major impact on your home value’s bottom line as well.

“If you are considering putting your house on the market, you can increase its value by proper lawn treatment,” the company reported. “Lawn maintenance can increase the value of your property by up to 15%. Who wouldn’t like that? Hiring lawn care experts is the only indisputable way to ensure that your lawn is always in pristine condition.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Geoff Duncan, former lieutenant governor, lands spot at CNN3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
16h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
17h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

AJC poll: As Kemp readies State of the State address, he’s never been stronger
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

AJC poll: As Kemp readies State of the State address, he’s never been stronger
4h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen following crash on I-75 North at exit 256
26m ago
The Latest

Here are some of Pinterest’s top interior design predictions for 2023
1h ago
Former UGA star, Super Bowl champ Matthew Stafford buys $10.5 million winery estate
22h ago
Here’s how much it costs to paint a house, according to the experts
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
16h ago
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
22h ago
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top