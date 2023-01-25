Survey reveals the biggest things your neighbors judge your house for

One home feature proved important to neighbors time and time again in the survey — front yards. A total 47% of respondents claimed that it was most important to them that their neighbors maintained their homes and their yards. Just over half of those surveyed said they would consider sneaking into their neighbor’s yards to fix, change or remove something from their property.

On average, those surveyed said they would even be willing to pay up to $180 to clean up a neighbor’s yard or home. A total 9% said they would pay over $400 to clean up their neighbor’s property.