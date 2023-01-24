Former UGA star, Super Bowl champ Matthew Stafford buys $10.5 million winery estate

The Super Bowl champ has built quite the real estate portfolio over the years. Stafford sold his former Hidden Hills mansion for a staggering $21 million in an off-market 2021 deal. The former UGA player also purchased two Hidden Hills homes from Drake last year. Stafford also owns a Tuscan-inspired vacation house in Orange County, which was purchased in 2020.

During his three years as a starter for the Bulldogs, Stafford led Georgia to a 3-0 bowl record.

Stafford skipped his senior year with the Dawgs after leading Georgia to a 24-12 win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. The quarterback went on to be the number one overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Stafford led his new team to a Super Bowl LVI championship.