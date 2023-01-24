Former UGA star, Super Bowl champ Matthew Stafford buys $10.5 million winery estate

Former University of Georgia Bulldogs quarterback turned Super Bowl LVI champion Matthew Stafford has been busy in the real estate market over the past few years. Now, the Los Angeles Rams QB has purchased a Hidden Hills vineyard estate for a cool $10.5 million. Though the deal was closed last year, news of the recent Hidden Hills home purchase is only now coming to light.
The winery rests on 1.52 acres of pristine California land, with a sprawling 11,320 square-foot mansion at its center. The megahome features eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a bevy of amenities only affordable to those with millions to spare. The boutique winery goes by the name of Wish Vineyards, a passion project completed by former estate owners, shopping center magnate William Hayes and his wife Susan Hayes.
“Captivating city and mountain views envelop this stunning Hidden Hills Manor Estate sited atop 1.5 acres of lush landscape and flanked by your personal wine vineyard,” Redfin’s listing of the estate said. “An impressive motor court welcomes you to this eight bedroom, 10 bath compound. A gracious foyer and main hall opens to an array of spacious sunlit public living rooms, warmed by numerous custom fireplaces, impeccable craftsmanship and quality finishes.
“The gourmet center island kitchen boasting top-of-the-line appliances, butlers pantry and a sun-lit breakfast room opens to the adjacent great room adorned with rich wood paneling, beamed ceiling and impressive entertainers bar. Handsome library and two en-suite guest bedrooms complete the main floor. The upper level features an elegant primary suite with garden views and luxurious stone bath and four en-suite bedrooms.”
The Super Bowl champ has built quite the real estate portfolio over the years. Stafford sold his former Hidden Hills mansion for a staggering $21 million in an off-market 2021 deal. The former UGA player also purchased two Hidden Hills homes from Drake last year. Stafford also owns a Tuscan-inspired vacation house in Orange County, which was purchased in 2020.
During his three years as a starter for the Bulldogs, Stafford led Georgia to a 3-0 bowl record.
Stafford skipped his senior year with the Dawgs after leading Georgia to a 24-12 win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. The quarterback went on to be the number one overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Stafford led his new team to a Super Bowl LVI championship.
About the Author