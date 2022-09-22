Report: This Georgia city is one of the top 5 places to buy a home right now

To come up with the “buyer’s bonanza” ranking, realtor.com analyzed housing data from the largest 250 U.S. cities. Local median incomes were compared to prices per square foot to ensure affordability in each city. Total days on the market, percentage of sellers cutting prices and total number of homes for sale relative to each city’s total homes were all considered to finalize each city’s ranking. Realtor.com then reduced their list to just one city per state to ensure geographic diversity.

“For some of these markets, it’s a return to balance especially where you saw lots of dramatic demand increases during the past couple of years,” George Ratiu, manager of economic research for realtor.com, told the website.