Top 10 U.S. metros where homeowners stay, and ones where they don’t (including Atlanta)

Colorado Springs holds the top spot for cities where homeowners are moving on. The average time between sales is a short four years and nine months. Home to several military installations, the metro’s quick homeowner turnaround time is likely not a reflection of its quality.

Top 10 cities where homeowners stay

Rank Cities 1. McAllen, TX 2. New York, NY 3. Baltimore, MD 4. Miami, FL 5. Washington, DC 6. Cleveland, OH 7. Toledo, OH 8. Oxnard, CA 9. Greensboro, NC 10. Albuquerque, NM

Homeowners at McAllen, Texas are staying put more than in any other major city. The average time between sales in the metro is 10 years and three months, beating the next highest ranked city average by nearly a full year.

More than one in four residents of the city were born in Latin America, and the metro is only minutes away from Reynosa, Mexico. The median home list price for the area is a cool $277,000. Colorado Springs, on the other hand, lists a median home price of $525,000.