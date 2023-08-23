This QB has the most expensive home in the NFL, and it’s a Malibu paradise

According to recent data from Betting.com, as reported by Forbes, Super Bowl XLV MVP Aaron Rodgers owns the most expensive home per square foot out of all NFL players — a weighty title among owners of some of the nation’s most opulent estates. Last purchased for a whopping $28 million in 2019, Rodgers’ lavish Malibu mansion comes out at roughly $6,040 per square foot.

The Super Bowl champ has certainly earned enough to pay for the dreamy California estate several times over, having earned a staggering $305.6 million throughout his 18-season NFL career.

Beautifully crafted with the aesthetic of a modern Italian Palazzo, the Malibu mansion features three stories of gilded luxury. Among the many offerings, there is a media room and a separate entertainment and gaming space. There is also a custom spa-like bath to accompany the owner’s suite. The great room has a high ceiling and a fireplace, with a sitting and dining area nearby. The gourmet island kitchen features breakfast bar and nook, where pocket doors open to a “resort-style” outdoor space of entertainment.

Outdoors, there are multiple sitting and dining areas. A covered lounging area rests beside a fire pit, overlooking sunset views of the Pacific Ocean. The estate also features beach access and a two-bedroom guest house.

While Rodgers took home the top spot among his fellow NFL players, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson come in second place with the largest property among the NFL’s top 10 ranking. Football icon Tom Brady earned the third highest spot with his $25 million Miami property.

“People who know me, I’m fortunate to live in a beautiful house,” Rodgers said after being traded to the New York Jets. “The only downside is I have very limited cell service. If you want to get ahold of me, I need to see your face. You have to FaceTime me.”