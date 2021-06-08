This metro Atlanta city may become unaffordable by 2026

Gathering 300 of the countries largest cities, the analysis used Zillow’s one-year forecast to predict each city’s home value increases in the next 10 years. Afterward, the personal finance resource pinpointed where the change would grow beyond the national median home value. Currently, the national median is $259,906 and is anticipated to increase 7.0% in 2022. It will grow over the median within the next decade.

“Granted, this approach comes with some caveats. Projecting into the future based on a single year’s growth rate could ultimately paint an unfair picture in markets where the current rate is an anomaly. Additionally, Zillow’s estimated home values don’t necessarily reflect the list prices or sale prices in each market,” GoBankingRates said. “Still, identifying the areas that are outpacing the national average for growth can help shed light on the cities where you should buy a home sooner rather than later.”