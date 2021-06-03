Budget-friendly lighting ideas to make your home look more expensive

Globe lamp

“What makes the globe so appealing is its timeless, classic design—think schoolhouse,” Gale Singer, founder and president of Circa Lighting told Apartment Therapy. “The globe is great as a flush mount, pendant, or chandelier. Alone, one can be used as a statement piece in a small area or multiples where space allows.” Bring mid-century decor into your abode with this vintage lamp on Amazon.

Under-cabinet lighting

Perhaps the most budget-friendly option enhances the kitchen counter. Keep an eye on the essentials by installing this adhesive under-the-cabinet LED kit. It’s on sale for a limited time for less than $20. You can also use this dimmable lighting as a TV backing or for a showcase.

“Whatever type of light you choose, check the fixture’s profile to make sure it will disappear in the recess under your upper cabinets. This is important for aesthetics, and it also reduces or eliminates glare, especially for people seated across the room,” Lowe’s advises.

Modern chandelier

“The style of the bedroom dictates the style of the light fixtures. A modern styled bedroom suggests a sleek, metal style,” SFGate reported. The cost of this simple four-light chandelier is at a 30-day low. Bonus: it’s easy to install.

String lights

“String lights add a touch of warmth to indoor and outdoor spaces,” Erica Stewart, founder of Fashion Fair House Interior Design Development & Investment Firm, told Bustle. For a limited time, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution readers can purchase a set of 2 floral LED string lights for $9.99 from The Lakeside Collection.

