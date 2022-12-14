This Atlanta interior designer’s home is a masterpiece

“This sculptural piece is an ice bucket from the 1970′s,” she said. “It speaks to me because I love the seventies and tend to gravitate towards design elements from that era, and I also own two wall hangings my father had brought back from his travels in Mexico that are very complimentary to this piece. The cultural influence of the design along with the patina and color fit well in the scheme and palette of this room.”

To Kong, the real magic is in the dining room.

“While I love all the rooms in my home for their uniqueness and individual aesthetic, the dining room definitely stands out as my favorite,” she said. “Drawing from my background in art history I found a company that produced wall murals from original paintings. I chose an abstract art piece that was then converted into a mural and installed as wallcovering. It feels as if you are enveloped in an atmosphere of moving colors. The jewel tones of the mural are also incorporated into the drapery, art, and upholstery to further create a unique sensory experience. The chairs are all a collection of antique and roadside finds, and I used fabric that I purchased on an anniversary trip with my husband to Istanbul as the upholstery. The room reflects our personal story.”

In the end, it’s all about going with your gut and letting your passions guide you.

“I created the home by surrounding myself and my family with elements that reflect our personal stories and objects that delight us,” Kong said. “That includes everything from comfortable furniture to relax on, plenty of ‘flex seating’ so guests are easily accommodated, mementos from our travels, the framed UGA jerseys in my son’s room, lots of televisions and yes, even ceiling fans. A house can be beautiful but needs to perform for your family.

“My design philosophy is to live with what you love. The joy in my career is helping my clients identify their personal story and materialize it in their built environment. Don’t ever design for resale, design for your enjoyment. Be daring and be bold if that’s what makes you happy!”

Be bold and don’t be afraid to be colorful.

“Don’t be afraid to be confident and infuse color in your home,” she said. “As you can see, color is a theme throughout every room in my personal home. Although each space is unique, they all connect and are highlighted through the transition of neutral hallways. Our designs are typically full of color and pattern, and I enjoy curating a home with these elements for our clients.”