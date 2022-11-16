This Lawrenceville luxury home is ‘spooky, dark and bold’ in all the best ways

“It definitely gave me a quick gut punch regarding my privilege again. I love that this project not only allowed me to look outwards as all interior design projects do, but it also pushed me to look inwards at my privilege. I hope that every white person that walks into this home feels that same push.”

To help reach her vision, Atkins stuck true to her client’s instructions — she designed boldly.

“I actually spotted these statues on Facebook marketplace and immediately sent a picture to the client!” Atkins said. “We didn’t even have a place in mind for them, but we knew she had to have them. They were originally made for a book tour and followed the author around the country. I love how strikingly beautiful they are as well as the statement they make. Especially during this time, when we are past the civil rights movement but Black people are still having to fight for their rights in this country every single day, they hold such powerful meaning and evoke strong emotions.”

Credit: Deborah Whitalw Llewellyn Credit: Deborah Whitalw Llewellyn

To Atkins, the vision for the home was best realized in the living room — a space full of evocative artistry.

“The formal living room is without a doubt my favorite room in this home,” she said. “I love when I’m able to paint a room black, and this was the perfect opportunity to do so. The original painting hung above the sofa is one of my favorite statement pieces in the home, as well as the chandelier. The bold colors in this space mixed with the luxe velvets definitely give off the spooky vibe the client requested.”

To any Atlanta homeowners that feel inspired by the project, Atkins suggested being true to yourself.

“Don’t be afraid to be different!” she said. “Whatever your style is, it can be done in a chic way that feels put together.”