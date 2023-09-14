Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder sells Salt Lake City mansion at 40% off asking price

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder took a hit on his Salt Lake City mansion, Realtor.com has reported. While the former Utah Jazz coach initially placed the 12,383-square-foot home on the market for a whopping $12.75 million, he ultimately sold the home for around $7.75 — a full 40% below the original asking price.

Even at a discount, the Salk Lake City estate is stunning. Featuring eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a five-car garage, the sprawling home is large enough to fit multiple families. The house, built in 2018, rests on a 0.69-acre estate in a private neighborhood with access to exceptional views of Mount Olympus.

Outside, the home features gardens, pathways, a saltwater infinity pool, veranda with a fireplace, covered patios, pickleball court and a putting green. It’s the inside of the home, however, that’s a real slam dunk.

The massive great room best encapsulates the home’s interior offerings. Featuring a nearly floor-to-ceiling wall of glass, the expansive living space invites natural light and the unforgettable mountain scenery within. A cracking fireplace is just in reach.

The open kitchen is just a brief walk away, featuring built-in eating, top-of-the-line appliances and a massive pantry. An adjoining, brick-walled sunroom invites more of those iconic mountain views into the space.

The home also comes with a number of luxurious amenities that can really level up a guest’s comfort. There is a library, family room, office, gym, wine cellar, rec room, game room, elevator and a bar.

Upstairs, the primary suite features walk-in closets, dressing areas, a bathroom equipped with a steam shower and a deck.

Quin Snyder resigned from his head coaching position with the Utah Jazz in June of last year, following six consecutive forays in the NBA playoffs. Having worked as the head assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2013 season, the Washington native returned to the Hawks as head coach in Feb. 2023.