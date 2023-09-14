Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder sells Salt Lake City mansion at 40% off asking price

Coach Snyder’s mansion sold for around $7.75 million
Private Quarters
By
1 hour ago
X

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder took a hit on his Salt Lake City mansion, Realtor.com has reported. While the former Utah Jazz coach initially placed the 12,383-square-foot home on the market for a whopping $12.75 million, he ultimately sold the home for around $7.75 — a full 40% below the original asking price.

Even at a discount, the Salk Lake City estate is stunning. Featuring eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a five-car garage, the sprawling home is large enough to fit multiple families. The house, built in 2018, rests on a 0.69-acre estate in a private neighborhood with access to exceptional views of Mount Olympus.

ExploreWelcome to the Eldredge House, a colonial treasure older than the U.S. itself

Outside, the home features gardens, pathways, a saltwater infinity pool, veranda with a fireplace, covered patios, pickleball court and a putting green. It’s the inside of the home, however, that’s a real slam dunk.

The massive great room best encapsulates the home’s interior offerings. Featuring a nearly floor-to-ceiling wall of glass, the expansive living space invites natural light and the unforgettable mountain scenery within. A cracking fireplace is just in reach.

The open kitchen is just a brief walk away, featuring built-in eating, top-of-the-line appliances and a massive pantry. An adjoining, brick-walled sunroom invites more of those iconic mountain views into the space.

The home also comes with a number of luxurious amenities that can really level up a guest’s comfort. There is a library, family room, office, gym, wine cellar, rec room, game room, elevator and a bar.

Upstairs, the primary suite features walk-in closets, dressing areas, a bathroom equipped with a steam shower and a deck.

ExploreRudy Giuliani puts $6.5 million Manhattan apartment on the market

Quin Snyder resigned from his head coaching position with the Utah Jazz in June of last year, following six consecutive forays in the NBA playoffs. Having worked as the head assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2013 season, the Washington native returned to the Hawks as head coach in Feb. 2023.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Fulton judge: Trump, 16 others will not go to trial in October1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

A top Georgia public safety officer is stepping down
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta sets up free, self-service COVID testing kiosks
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Michelin North America

October date set for reveal of Atlanta restaurants named to Michelin Guide
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Michelin North America

October date set for reveal of Atlanta restaurants named to Michelin Guide
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Carolina’s defensive line presents challenge for No. 1 Georgia
1h ago
The Latest

Zillow Gone Wild called this house one of the ‘most unique properties we’ve ever seen’
Georgia country singer Ray Stevens lists massive $8.2 million Nashville home
Get off the grid with this $16.5 million private island
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC PODCAST
Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
6h ago
Music Midtown is a special memory for Sweden’s First Aid Kit
Sending Fulton inmates out of state? Public defender seeks to stop sheriff
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top