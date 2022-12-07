This 10,000-square-foot megamansion is a nature lover’s dream

At $5,895,000, and masterfully crafted upon 700 acres somewhere between San Francisco and Portland, there is a 9,881 square-foot mansion for sale. Located in Ashland, Oregon, the estate isn’t just nestled among the fauna and flora. Its interior design has an aesthetic to match.
Featured on Zillow Gone Wild, the realty website’s most unique and luxurious property offerings, the home’s interior utilizes unique woodworking, animalistic imagery and bold colors to create a living experience unlike any other.
“With its graceful, curvaceous design, myriad of windows, and unique features like rounded corners and sculptural appointments in copper, glass, stone, granite, local and exotic wood, this breathtaking home is beyond custom; it is a work of art,” the home’s Zillow listing said. “Every direction offers an unparalleled view.”
“This astonishing property enjoys a pool, an outdoor entertainment space, an off-grid cabin, and features a 3000 sq. ft. basement level ready to be transformed by your imagination. Offering magnificent sanctuary and adventure, as well as convenience, the surrounding region of Southern Oregon is known for wine and phenomenal outdoor recreation opportunities.”
The home’s staircase is eye catching. Crafted to mimic a forest of trees, the stairs begin with a massive wooden statue of a bird. The naturalist imagery and master woodworking continue throughout the home, in more ways than one.
The sprawling basement, however, is unfurnished and unfinished. At 3,000 square feet, the space has bare, unfinished walls, ceilings and a bare cement floor.
While the home has been listed for over a year, its popularity is still undeniable. With over 30,000 views on its listing page, luxury property is now gaining traction on Zillow Gone Wild’s Instagram.
Listing by Chris Martin with LandLeader
