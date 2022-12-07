ajc logo
X

This 10,000-square-foot megamansion is a nature lover’s dream

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

At $5,895,000, and masterfully crafted upon 700 acres somewhere between San Francisco and Portland, there is a 9,881 square-foot mansion for sale. Located in Ashland, Oregon, the estate isn’t just nestled among the fauna and flora. Its interior design has an aesthetic to match.

Featured on Zillow Gone Wild, the realty website’s most unique and luxurious property offerings, the home’s interior utilizes unique woodworking, animalistic imagery and bold colors to create a living experience unlike any other.

ExploreThe state of the market: Atlanta realty experts break down what’s happening

“With its graceful, curvaceous design, myriad of windows, and unique features like rounded corners and sculptural appointments in copper, glass, stone, granite, local and exotic wood, this breathtaking home is beyond custom; it is a work of art,” the home’s Zillow listing said. “Every direction offers an unparalleled view.”

“This astonishing property enjoys a pool, an outdoor entertainment space, an off-grid cabin, and features a 3000 sq. ft. basement level ready to be transformed by your imagination. Offering magnificent sanctuary and adventure, as well as convenience, the surrounding region of Southern Oregon is known for wine and phenomenal outdoor recreation opportunities.”

ExploreHow much do you need to make to afford a house in Atlanta right now?

The home’s staircase is eye catching. Crafted to mimic a forest of trees, the stairs begin with a massive wooden statue of a bird. The naturalist imagery and master woodworking continue throughout the home, in more ways than one.

The sprawling basement, however, is unfurnished and unfinished. At 3,000 square feet, the space has bare, unfinished walls, ceilings and a bare cement floor.

While the home has been listed for over a year, its popularity is still undeniable. With over 30,000 views on its listing page, luxury property is now gaining traction on Zillow Gone Wild’s Instagram.

Listing by Chris Martin with LandLeader

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Analysis: How Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker4h ago

‘And’ means ‘and,’ Atlanta federal appeals court rules
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz /AJC

Warnock defeats Walker, giving Democrats 51-49 majority in Senate
12h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Christian Walker, Herschel’s son, weighs in on his dad’s Senate runoff loss
11h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Christian Walker, Herschel’s son, weighs in on his dad’s Senate runoff loss
11h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Victory for Warnock cements Georgia as battleground state
4h ago
The Latest

Is this luxurious cave the world’s most unique vacation rental?
42m ago
This luxury Atlanta home takes art decor to the next level
2h ago
The state of the market: Atlanta realty experts break down what’s happening
Featured

What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
12h ago
Updated Georgia runoff election results
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top