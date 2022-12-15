The Electronic Ice Castle is a vacation home the family will never forget

At eight bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms, this 6,130 square-foot Florida vacation rental can host up to 20 guests. But that is not what makes the Electronic Ice Castle such a memorable family vacation hotspot.
“With a private pool, custom-designed bedrooms, two game rooms, and more, Electronic Ice Castle is a one-of-a-kind experience,” Magical Vacation Homes, the rental’s booking site, said.
“When you first walk through the door, you’ll be welcomed by modern, sophisticated furnishings and decor. Gather around with your friends and family on the couch facing the 85-inch 4k SMART TV with Samsung Soundbar and watch your favorite movie. Create a delicious meal in the fully equipped kitchen and have your choice of seating. Dine under the beautiful 6-foot gold chandelier at the formal dining table with seating for 12 or at the breakfast bar with seating for 6.”
While a large television, dazzling dining room and full kitchen certainly add to its luxuriousness, it’s the themed bedrooms, stylized home theater and garage game room that make the rental stand out.
“Your jaw will drop when you see the eight bedrooms in Electronic Ice Castle,” the booking website said. “The first bedroom on the first floor is a Ghostbusters-inspired bedroom. This ghostly-themed bedroom features a king-sized bed and an en suite bathroom. Next, head over to the ET-inspired bedroom. You’ll want to phone home on how amazing this bedroom is!”
From “Back To The Future” to “Home Alone,” the rental home features a number of other Hollywood themes throughout.
The home’s unique game room even hides the secret entrance to the final of the themed bedrooms.
“Test out the 80s and 90s classic arcade machines in the games room, from Pac-Man to Tron, guests of all ages will have a blast!” the website said. “One of the arcade machines opens the secret entrance to the final room. Open up the replica machine from a popular light cycle-themed movie and enter into a new dimension. A room that truly brings the WOW factor, the last kid’s bedroom will be the talk of the house. Inside this familiar light cycle-inspired bedroom, guests will find 2 bunk beds with twin-sized beds. A replica bike from this popular movie can be found within the bedroom, along with a laser and light show that is activated by a secret touchpoint. This bedroom comes with a 24-inch SMART TV within each bunk and has two en suite bathrooms.”
