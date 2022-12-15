The Electronic Ice Castle is a vacation home the family will never forget

“Your jaw will drop when you see the eight bedrooms in Electronic Ice Castle,” the booking website said. “The first bedroom on the first floor is a Ghostbusters-inspired bedroom. This ghostly-themed bedroom features a king-sized bed and an en suite bathroom. Next, head over to the ET-inspired bedroom. You’ll want to phone home on how amazing this bedroom is!”

From “Back To The Future” to “Home Alone,” the rental home features a number of other Hollywood themes throughout.

The home’s unique game room even hides the secret entrance to the final of the themed bedrooms.

“Test out the 80s and 90s classic arcade machines in the games room, from Pac-Man to Tron, guests of all ages will have a blast!” the website said. “One of the arcade machines opens the secret entrance to the final room. Open up the replica machine from a popular light cycle-themed movie and enter into a new dimension. A room that truly brings the WOW factor, the last kid’s bedroom will be the talk of the house. Inside this familiar light cycle-inspired bedroom, guests will find 2 bunk beds with twin-sized beds. A replica bike from this popular movie can be found within the bedroom, along with a laser and light show that is activated by a secret touchpoint. This bedroom comes with a 24-inch SMART TV within each bunk and has two en suite bathrooms.”