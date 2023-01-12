Here’s how you can lower your mortgage interest rate

“The main risk of a buy-down is that you’ll grow accustomed to spending the money you’re saving, and you’ll end up having trouble making your monthly payments when you eventually need to pay the full interest rate,” Lewis said.

According to Rocket Mortgage, refinancing is another sensible option. Reducing the interest rate on a $200,000 30-year-fixed loan by 1%, for instance, can translate to nearly $120 in monthly savings.

Monitor the housing market and look for lower rates than your current mortgage. Once rates drop, contact your lender to lock in a new rate.

Experian advised working to improve your credit score. As a general rule, your interest rate offerings will be lower the higher your credit score is. To improve your credit, Experian said to make all payments on time, pay down any credit balances, don’t apply for any new credit and don’t close old credit card accounts.