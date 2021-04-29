Step into luxury with these 5 newly listed Atlanta condos

There’s plenty to love about condominiums.
These homes offer less maintenance than a house and more security and amenities such as a gym and a pool. Plus, city lovers will appreciate that the abodes offer access to the hustle and bustle of downtown.
Even better is that luxury condos will give you all that and more. A few just hit the market in Atlanta, so take a look and decide which one you want to splurge on for your new residence.
Credit: Zillow/Keller Williams Buckhead /Eve Hill
Recently renovated, this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is considered a steal. Located in the highly sought-after Chastain/Buckhead area, its features include a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and natural granite countertops. Plus, top-of-the-line luxury vinyl and porcelain tile make it an ideal space for pet owners as the materials allow for easy clean-up.
Credit: Zillow/Virtual Properties Realty. Biz
35 Sheridan Dr NE APT 11 - $289,900
Sheridan Hills’ 2 bedroom condo offers glimpses of the city and provides ample natural light. Features include an in-unit washer and dryer, hardwood floors and a second-level loft you can reach using the spiral staircase.
Credit: Zillow/Solid Source Realty GA, LLC. Obie Ogene
75 14th St NE UNIT 3610 - $610,000
Get the best views on the 36th floor of Above the Four Seasons. A large owner’s suite awaits once you drop your car off at the valet and utilize the full-time doorman services. Who needs a getaway when you live in luxury above Midtown?
Credit: Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International/Jeffrey Riebesell
1820 Peachtree St NW UNIT 710 - $699,000
Luxury and green can be yours at The Brookwood. Touted as “south Buckhead’s most luxurious and LEED-certified residence” in the listing, the home offers a 1,834 square foot floor plan with 3 bedrooms — the second of which has a huge walk-in closet — and 3 bathrooms. Plus, there are views of the midtown and downtown skylines.
Credit: Engel & Volkers Atlanta/David Hollingshead
2657 Lenox Rd NE #D47 - $160,000
Don’t let this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo fool you — it packs an opulent punch in its 650 square feet. With open views of Midtown, a covered porch, amenities such as a pool and gym and easy access to restaurants and high-end retailers, this is easily a good value in Buckhead.