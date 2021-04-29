Step into luxury with these 5 newly listed Atlanta condos

Recently renovated, this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is considered a steal. Located in the highly sought-after Chastain/Buckhead area, its features include a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and natural granite countertops. Plus, top-of-the-line luxury vinyl and porcelain tile make it an ideal space for pet owners as the materials allow for easy clean-up.

A landmark Buckhead building Sheridan Hills has a towering entrance. Credit: Zillow/Virtual Properties Realty. Biz Credit: Zillow/Virtual Properties Realty. Biz

35 Sheridan Dr NE APT 11 - $289,900

Sheridan Hills’ 2 bedroom condo offers glimpses of the city and provides ample natural light. Features include an in-unit washer and dryer, hardwood floors and a second-level loft you can reach using the spiral staircase.

The best city views come from this 36th floor condo in Midtown. Credit: Zillow/Solid Source Realty GA, LLC. Obie Ogene Credit: Zillow/Solid Source Realty GA, LLC. Obie Ogene

75 14th St NE UNIT 3610 - $610,000

Get the best views on the 36th floor of Above the Four Seasons. A large owner’s suite awaits once you drop your car off at the valet and utilize the full-time doorman services. Who needs a getaway when you live in luxury above Midtown?

The south-facing floor plan gives you sunrise or sunset views throughout the year. Credit: Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International/Jeffrey Riebesell Credit: Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International/Jeffrey Riebesell

1820 Peachtree St NW UNIT 710 - $699,000

Luxury and green can be yours at The Brookwood. Touted as “south Buckhead’s most luxurious and LEED-certified residence” in the listing, the home offers a 1,834 square foot floor plan with 3 bedrooms — the second of which has a huge walk-in closet — and 3 bathrooms. Plus, there are views of the midtown and downtown skylines.

This move-in-ready Buckhead condo is gated. Credit: Engel & Volkers Atlanta/David Hollingshead Credit: Engel & Volkers Atlanta/David Hollingshead

2657 Lenox Rd NE #D47 - $160,000

Don’t let this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo fool you — it packs an opulent punch in its 650 square feet. With open views of Midtown, a covered porch, amenities such as a pool and gym and easy access to restaurants and high-end retailers, this is easily a good value in Buckhead.