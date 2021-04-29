ajc logo
Step into luxury with these 5 newly listed Atlanta condos

Private Quarters | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

There’s plenty to love about condominiums.

These homes offer less maintenance than a house and more security and amenities such as a gym and a pool. Plus, city lovers will appreciate that the abodes offer access to the hustle and bustle of downtown.

Even better is that luxury condos will give you all that and more. A few just hit the market in Atlanta, so take a look and decide which one you want to splurge on for your new residence.

Stainless steel appliances and natural granite countertops are features of the kitchen.
4266 Roswell Rd NE APT C2 - $200,000

Recently renovated, this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is considered a steal. Located in the highly sought-after Chastain/Buckhead area, its features include a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and natural granite countertops. Plus, top-of-the-line luxury vinyl and porcelain tile make it an ideal space for pet owners as the materials allow for easy clean-up.

A landmark Buckhead building Sheridan Hills has a towering entrance.
35 Sheridan Dr NE APT 11 - $289,900

Sheridan Hills’ 2 bedroom condo offers glimpses of the city and provides ample natural light. Features include an in-unit washer and dryer, hardwood floors and a second-level loft you can reach using the spiral staircase.

The best city views come from this 36th floor condo in Midtown.
75 14th St NE UNIT 3610 - $610,000

Get the best views on the 36th floor of Above the Four Seasons. A large owner’s suite awaits once you drop your car off at the valet and utilize the full-time doorman services. Who needs a getaway when you live in luxury above Midtown?

The south-facing floor plan gives you sunrise or sunset views throughout the year.
1820 Peachtree St NW UNIT 710 - $699,000

Luxury and green can be yours at The Brookwood. Touted as “south Buckhead’s most luxurious and LEED-certified residence” in the listing, the home offers a 1,834 square foot floor plan with 3 bedrooms — the second of which has a huge walk-in closet — and 3 bathrooms. Plus, there are views of the midtown and downtown skylines.

This move-in-ready Buckhead condo is gated.
2657 Lenox Rd NE #D47 - $160,000

Don’t let this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo fool you — it packs an opulent punch in its 650 square feet. With open views of Midtown, a covered porch, amenities such as a pool and gym and easy access to restaurants and high-end retailers, this is easily a good value in Buckhead.

