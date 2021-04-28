This $6 million Tuxedo Park home just hit the market

Six bedrooms fill the home along with 8 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. The owner’s suite is on the main floor and offers coziness with a large fireplace and sunroom. Large closets and a light-filled bath round out the owner’s suite. Upstairs are three large suites — two of them have private living rooms.

On the terrace level is a bedroom and bathroom that is currently being used as a gym, but could be transformed into a dance or yoga studio with its full-length mirrors. There’s also a full kitchen, family room with a fireplace and a huge laundry room on this level. The detached two-car garage has an apartment above it with its own kitchen and private entrance — good for use as a guest house.

As much as the home exudes “classic elegance,” as the listing states, the walk-out yard is just as spectacular. Not only is there a pool house with a pool bath, but a grassy play area, outdoor living areas and a putting green.

Listing by Betsy Akers Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.

Photos by Chris Nelms with The VSI Group.