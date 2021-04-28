Sandy Springs couple create backyard oasis

“My yard… it just sings, it just sings,” said Jane. “It just is so relaxing and beautiful and inspiring.”

Snapshot

Residents: John and Jane Hall. Jane is a designer and space planner with Jane Hall Interiors, and John is a consultant in the electrical industry.

Location: Sandy Springs

Size: 5,000 square feet, with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms

Year built: 1977

Year bought: 2012

Renovations: Renovated all bathrooms, kitchen and beverage center, lanai with wet bar and outdoor kitchen, all new lighting throughout the home, converted an outdoor porch into home office, renovated main master suite and bath, converted a very large bedroom with three walk-in closets into a guest suite, built a double garage with fieldstone planters, installed a custom granite and stacked stone wet bar with outdoor beverage center and added an outdoor kitchen and dining space.

Project consultants: Hortman & Associates worked on the kitchen, powder room, guest suite, guest bathroom and enclosed the office. Josiah’s Remodeling & Repair Inc. worked on the garage, owner’s bathroom suite and extended the office. Other consultants and contractors include Signature Tennis Courts Inc., Merodynamic Pools, USA Turf Store, Drexler Shower Door & Custom Glass, G&S Marble and J C Marble & Granite.

Architectural style: Traditional ranch

Favorite architectural elements: Lanai, open concept family room and kitchen, second bedroom suite.

Interior design style: Traditional with eclectic touches

Favorite interior design elements: Oriental rugs, many of which were inherited from Jane’s father, Baldwin Baby Grand piano inherited from Jane’s mother and live-edge breakfast table built by John.

Favorite outdoor elements: Lanai, heated pool, tennis court, putting greens and outdoor kitchen.

Resources: Furniture and decor from Thomasville, Lewis And Sheron Textiles, Budget Upholstery, Pottery Barn, HomeGoods, Southern Comforts, Ballard Designs, Consignment Furniture Depot, RH, Tuesday Morning, Jane Hall Interiors, Hancock and Moore, Century Furniture, Hickory Chair Furniture Co., Macy’s, Bernhardt Interiors, Target, TJ Maxx and Frontgate.

CONTACT US

If you have a beautifully designed home in the Atlanta area, we’d love to feature you! Email Shannon.N.Dominy@gmail.com for more info.