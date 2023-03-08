These are the most common spring cleaning mistakes

Starting without a plan

One of the biggest mistakes homeowners make when doing their spring cleaning is not making a plan. Blindly leaping into your spring cleaning duties can lead to missed cleaning opportunities, leaving your home with dirt and dust in unexpected places. This will lead to more time spent cleaning, as you will have to double your efforts in any spaces where cleaning opportunities may have absentmindedly been missed.

Explore Deion Sanders gives personal tour of his new Colorado digs

Always break down your spring cleaning tasks on paper before beginning. This way, you can be sure of what all cleaning supplies you need to purchase and what all cleaning duties you need to complete.