Class is never out in this $1 million school-turned-mansion

“People went there to dig gold, and people started to homestead,” Schaefer said. “Ultimately, they needed to build a school, and it ran as a school from 1899 until sometime in the 1970s.”

The building’s most recent residents used the property as a private living quarters and as a place to host a soccer camp program. While some accommodations have been made to provide modern amenities fitting of a private living space, there is much about the property that still feels like a former school.

Explore Braves icon Ryan Klesko is selling a slice of his private island

“Some [of the bathrooms] are very much like a school bathroom with multiple stalls … and one of them has an original drinking fountain next to it, which is just amazingly cool,” Schaefer said. “A few of them have been converted into showers and whatnot, to accommodate the current owners and the needs of the camp.”

The property features 11 total bedrooms, six half bathrooms and one full bathroom.

Listing by Karen Schaefer and RE/MAX Properties Inc.