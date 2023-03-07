X
Dark Mode Toggle

Class is never out in this $1 million school-turned-mansion

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The $1 million home is the latest example of the school conversion trend

With almost 15,000 square feet of living space and 2.3 acres of property, the opportunities at this former Colorado school house are limitless. That’s according to RE/MAX Properties, who is listing the town’s former school turned private home for a cool $990,000.

Formerly known as Victor School, the circa-1899 property comes rich in history.

“When you come in those original, historic front doors that still say ‘Victor School’ on the glass — on the right-hand wall, there’s a list of names of all the people that went to Victor School who fought in World War II,” agent Karen Schaefer told Realtor.com. “That list has remained for all these years. Despite all of the paintings and conversions, everyone has always painted around those.”

ExploreDeion Sanders puts $1.5 million farmhouse on the market

The schoolhouse is just one piece of a historic area founded on local claims of a valuable resource — gold.

“People went there to dig gold, and people started to homestead,” Schaefer said. “Ultimately, they needed to build a school, and it ran as a school from 1899 until sometime in the 1970s.”

The building’s most recent residents used the property as a private living quarters and as a place to host a soccer camp program. While some accommodations have been made to provide modern amenities fitting of a private living space, there is much about the property that still feels like a former school.

ExploreBraves icon Ryan Klesko is selling a slice of his private island

“Some [of the bathrooms] are very much like a school bathroom with multiple stalls … and one of them has an original drinking fountain next to it, which is just amazingly cool,” Schaefer said. “A few of them have been converted into showers and whatnot, to accommodate the current owners and the needs of the camp.”

The property features 11 total bedrooms, six half bathrooms and one full bathroom.

Listing by Karen Schaefer and RE/MAX Properties Inc.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

The Jolt: These bills didn’t make the cut on Crossover Day2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

It’s ‘Lamar Jackson Day’ in the NFL
1h ago

Credit: AP

Opinion: If we follow DeSantis, we will set country back 100 years
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Republicans target transgender issues over other culture wars
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Republicans target transgender issues over other culture wars
1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UGA: Could be ‘several months’ before Stegeman Coliseum reopens
16h ago
The Latest

Drywall damage? Here’s how to fix it
17m ago
Deion Sanders gives personal tour of his new Colorado digs
1h ago
How to pick wallpaper for your living room
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
17h ago
Study: Under new Georgia law, about 9% of would-be abortions eligible
18h ago
Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature: Here are some closely watched bills on Monday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top