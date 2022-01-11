Spectacular new construction sits on 1.5 acres in heart of Buckhead

This private gated residence is located on one of the area’s most sought-after streets. The formal entry, with its large iron doors, leads to the incredible open living and dining spaces in the main rooms, which feature soaring arched ceilings and an open gallery above.

In the kitchen, an 11′x6′ island with a dramatic Calacatta natural stone waterfall countertop serves as the focal point. The stunning stone extends to the Wolf range wall countertops, backsplash and custom-designed range hood.