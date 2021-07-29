Price of modern Blue Ridge chalet rivals that of Beltline townhouse

If you’re going to spend a pretty penny on a home, you may as well try to get as much space as you can.
You can spend that money on a townhome near the Beltline, or look at this $895,000 Blue Ridge chalet.
The newly constructed home is on 5 acres and features “sleek, modern, Mid-Western inspired, industrial-yet-rustic” architecture, according to the listing.
The main level features statement stains, sleek siding and a dual-sided fireplace. Just off the living room, you’ll find a “speakeasy bourbon room.” When inside, relax by taking in the forest and long-range mountain views.
You won’t be separated from the party with the open concept living room and kitchen. The latter features large floating shelves, marble backsplash and tile extending from the counter to the ceiling. There are also huge glass sliding doors to the porch. Open them, and enjoy indoor-outdoor gatherings.
You can also appreciate the outdoors while inside thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glass, which lets in ample natural light and scenery.
No details were missed in the cabin. From polished concrete walls and accents to cement grey tile bathrooms, the features are opulent and inviting.
It’s all inside the private Mountain Tops community in the Blue Ridge mountain foothills. In addition to the views, you’ll also enjoy access to all-paved roads, city water and high-speed internet. There are also nearby outdoor activities including Toccoa River for tubing, boating, kayaking. Go fishing on Lake Blue Ridge and hiking and mountain biking through the United States Forest Service.
Listing by Logan Fitts of Harry Norman Realtors.
Photos provided by Logan Fitts.