Price of modern Blue Ridge chalet rivals that of Beltline townhouse

You can also appreciate the outdoors while inside thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glass, which lets in ample natural light and scenery.

No details were missed in the cabin. From polished concrete walls and accents to cement grey tile bathrooms, the features are opulent and inviting.

It’s all inside the private Mountain Tops community in the Blue Ridge mountain foothills. In addition to the views, you’ll also enjoy access to all-paved roads, city water and high-speed internet. There are also nearby outdoor activities including Toccoa River for tubing, boating, kayaking. Go fishing on Lake Blue Ridge and hiking and mountain biking through the United States Forest Service.

Listing by Logan Fitts of Harry Norman Realtors.

Photos provided by Logan Fitts.