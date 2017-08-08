5 decorating mistakes people with good style never make

To demystify the secrets that make an interior memorable, we turned to the most stylish ladies to grace our Instagram feeds: These worldly women are art directors, interior designers, brand marketing managers and fashion stylists — and they know a good room when they see it. Curious to know the decorating mistakes they always notice in other people’s homes and — more importantly — how to fix them? We asked each woman to share what they consider to be the biggest decorating faux pas. Don’t even try redecorating before reading these leading ladies’ insightful advice.

Being afraid of contrast

“People with great style have a natural understanding of scale and proportion,” New York-based interior designer Alyssa Kapito chimes in. “Having everything in a room at the same height and scale is a rookie mistake — it’s the contrast that makes things interesting. Try oversize artwork next to a pair of petite lamps or incorporating height into your room with sky-high curtains.”