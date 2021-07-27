See this newly built $9 million Sandy Springs retreat on nearly 7 acres

The kitchen features stone counters, a breakfast room, a keeping room and a walk-in pantry. Included appliances are a range, microwave, dishwasher and double oven.

Three fireplaces are in the home, including one outdoors and one in the great room.

Doors open to the heated, in-ground pool, outdoor kitchen and pool house. There’s also a gym, indoor lap pool and basketball court. You can stay entertained on the terrace level with a media center and bowling alley. There’s also a home theater.

When you’re done having fun, relax with a drink at the bar. Guests can join the fun, too, as there’s no shortage of space. The home has a six-car charge and a separate guest suite.

And if you like what you see in the photos, you can even negotiate to include the furnishings.

Listing by Debra Johnston with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties.

Photos by Ilya Zobanov, Gold Lens Photography.