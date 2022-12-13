‘No expense was spared’: Check out one of Atlanta’s most luxurious listings for just under $6.5 million

Explore Georgia county featured in top 2023 real estate markets prediction

There is one word that captures the almost overwhelming personality of this estate — luxury.

“Setting the bar for casual elegance, the spacious great room with a fireplace and two seating areas opens to a mirrored wet bar and the screened porch,” the listing said. “Just beyond the wet bar is the chef’s kitchen, as functional as it is beautiful, featuring professional-grade appliances, custom Bell cabinets, marble countertops, a pewter-topped island, a custom François & Co. hood and an adjacent walk-in pantry and home manager’s office. The fireside breakfast area opens to the well-equipped outdoor kitchen featuring a grill, a gas range and prep area and views of the pool and backyard. A tranquil retreat featuring a gorgeous cathedral wood ceiling with exposed beams, the main-level primary suite opens through French doors to a separate patio with seating around a fireside table and boasts a spacious walk-in closet with built-ins. The marble spa-inspired en suite bathroom features a soaking tub, a double shower with built-in seating and dual vanities.”

The high-quality craftsmanship doesn’t end at the back door.

“Outdoors, the heated saltwater pool with an attached spa is surrounded by a beautiful stone deck, and around the side is a terraced garden with raised beds edged in stone,” the listing said. “Magazine-worthy and crafted to last, this home is a place you will never want to leave.”

Listing by Paul Wegener and Sotheby’s International Realty