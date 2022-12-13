ajc logo
‘No expense was spared’: Check out one of Atlanta’s most luxurious listings for just under $6.5 million

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

There are certainly more expensive mansions in the Atlanta area than the listing at 3994 Emma Lane. Local media mogul Tyler Perry is currently building a $100 million megamansion. And Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones put his iconic Canton estate on the market earlier this year for a whopping $15 million. With a $6,495,000 asking price, this 13,359 square-foot mansion located on the 1.8 acre 3994 Emma Lane estate is a comparative steal — if such a thing can be said about a multi-million piece of luxury Atlanta property.

All the same, for just under $6.5 million, this listing packs quite a punch.

The mansion features eight full bathrooms and one half bathroom. There are seven bedrooms, a separate carriage house and an in-ground pool.

“Boasting a carriage house/au pair suite with a separate entrance, resort-inspired grounds, a terraced garden and a poolside oasis, it is a property built for celebrating life,” realtor Paul Wegener’s listing said. “No expense was spared in the construction and finishes, which include 200-year-old beams from a Belgian lock, rare European lighting fixtures, hand-chiseled French limestone floors, François & Co. mantelpieces, Bevolo gas lanterns, French oak floors, custom iron windows and doors, antique fountains from Europe and more. At the end of a wide circular drive, the manor-like facades of the main and carriage house finished with stone and stucco and Spanish slate roofs, are elegantly simple and low-maintenance.”

There is one word that captures the almost overwhelming personality of this estate — luxury.

“Setting the bar for casual elegance, the spacious great room with a fireplace and two seating areas opens to a mirrored wet bar and the screened porch,” the listing said. “Just beyond the wet bar is the chef’s kitchen, as functional as it is beautiful, featuring professional-grade appliances, custom Bell cabinets, marble countertops, a pewter-topped island, a custom François & Co. hood and an adjacent walk-in pantry and home manager’s office. The fireside breakfast area opens to the well-equipped outdoor kitchen featuring a grill, a gas range and prep area and views of the pool and backyard. A tranquil retreat featuring a gorgeous cathedral wood ceiling with exposed beams, the main-level primary suite opens through French doors to a separate patio with seating around a fireside table and boasts a spacious walk-in closet with built-ins. The marble spa-inspired en suite bathroom features a soaking tub, a double shower with built-in seating and dual vanities.”

The high-quality craftsmanship doesn’t end at the back door.

“Outdoors, the heated saltwater pool with an attached spa is surrounded by a beautiful stone deck, and around the side is a terraced garden with raised beds edged in stone,” the listing said. “Magazine-worthy and crafted to last, this home is a place you will never want to leave.”

Listing by Paul Wegener and Sotheby’s International Realty

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

