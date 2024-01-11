Nick Saban’s career highlights: Things to know

Seven national titles highlight sterling resume of retiring Alabama coach
Nick Saban on the sideline during the 2022 College Football Playoff championship game against Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / AJC )

Credit: AJC file photo/Hyosub Shin

By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Nick Saban’s coaching history includes seven national championships, six of them at Alabama. He is reportedly retiring after 28 seasons after winning more than 80% of his games as a head coach.

Career highlights of Nick Saban, the Alabama coach who has reportedly decided to retire.

HEAD COACHING RECORD (Toledo, Michigan State, LSU, Alabama): 297-71-1 (.806 winning percentage, 28 seasons).

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: 2003 (LSU), 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020 (Alabama).

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS: Mid-American (1), Southeastern (11).

AP COACH OF THE YEAR: Twice (2003, 2008).

NFL: Miami Dolphins (head coach 2005-06, 15-17 record); Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator (1991-94).

FIRST-ROUND NFL PICKS COACHED (at Alabama, through 2023): 44.

About the Author

The Associated Press
