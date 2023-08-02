Atlanta White House is a three-quarters-scale marvel where Georgians can live like the president for a night

Iranian-American real estate developer Fred Milani made his own personal mark on the Georgia housing scene when he built his 16,500-square-foot home, a ¾-scale replica of the White House. Known as the Atlanta White House, Milani’s North Druid Hills creation served as his home until the 2008 housing crisis forced him to place the mansion on the market. Now the home serves as a venue rental hotspot for family gatherings and film crews alike.

While the mansion is not a perfect copy of the actual White House, the Atlanta White House does have a number of replica living spaces, including the Oval Office and Lincoln bedroom.

“Located at 3687 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, this incredible home is a great venue for a movie or TV set or special events,” according to the Atlanta White House website. “While the interior of the property doesn’t reflect the layout of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, it does contain a few replicas. There is an Oval Office, with a desk similar to the President and a replica of Lincoln’s bedroom, with a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation on the wall. However, there are some major differences, including a large swimming pool at the back of the property.”

The Atlanta White House features seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half bathroom — making it capable of accommodating up to 16 people.

“This amazing house has 3 levels, featuring 3 kitchens and a disco party area,” according to the Atlanta White House’ guest website. “It is a great venue for family gatherings or special events. In fact, the NCAA National Champions rented this awesome house to celebrate their championship win. Great indoor and outdoor space neighboring the iconic Atlanta White house.”

According to Zillow, the home was last sold in 2013 for $2.2 million.