Midtown Garden Stroll is back with a new market for 2021

After taking last year off due to the pandemic, the Midtown Neighbors’ Association is back with the Midtown Garden Stroll.
From noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 16, guests are invited to the neighborhood to go on a free tour of the Historic Midtown Garden District.
“The stroll is an outdoor self-guided tour, providing a rare opportunity to experience some of Midtown’s most impressive private gardens. Guests can expect to see formal gardens, casual gardens, fountains, espalier, backyard beekeeping, intricate brickwork, and inspiring ideas for beautiful, fully functional family yards,” the event description read.
Using a self-paced map, guests can take their time to learn about home projects directly from homeowners. Attendees can get a complimentary printed copy of the official event guide on the day of the event at Garden Stroll Headquarters. There will also be a printable event guide available online. During the stroll, homes will be marked with signs noting they’re participating.
“From planter design for your balcony to a koi pond in your backyard, you are sure to leave with a green inspiration to create at your home,” the event page said.
This year, a new market will be included in the annual garden stroll.
Garden Stroll Market will feature local vendors including floral offerings from Woodstock Flower Company, locally packaged foods from Barlow’s Foods, artwork from Brooke the Artist and more. These items can be enjoyed by guests before they take the stroll. Visit the market at Penn Avenue between 6th and 7th Street.
Since parking in Midtown Gardens is limited, organizers encourage attendees to find alternate modes of transportation, including ride-shares, cycling or walking. Another new addition this year is a shuttle ride to and from stroll headquarters to Old Midtown. Guests can catch the shuttle or get dropped off from headquarters throughout the day.
8th Annual Midtown Garden Stroll
noon-5 p.m.
Sunday, May 16
Free