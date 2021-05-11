Midtown Garden Stroll is back with a new market for 2021

This year, a new market will be included in the annual garden stroll.

Garden Stroll Market will feature local vendors including floral offerings from Woodstock Flower Company, locally packaged foods from Barlow’s Foods, artwork from Brooke the Artist and more. These items can be enjoyed by guests before they take the stroll. Visit the market at Penn Avenue between 6th and 7th Street.

Since parking in Midtown Gardens is limited, organizers encourage attendees to find alternate modes of transportation, including ride-shares, cycling or walking. Another new addition this year is a shuttle ride to and from stroll headquarters to Old Midtown. Guests can catch the shuttle or get dropped off from headquarters throughout the day.

8th Annual Midtown Garden Stroll

noon-5 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

Free