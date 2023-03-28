Michael Jackson’s former Las Vegas home is back on the market

The Roman-style home sits on a 1-acre site, and has a large front gate and a circular driveway. Inside, you’ll find high-ceilings and an indoor fountain. Other notable features of the house include custom chandeliers, a massive home theater, two kitchens, a two-way fireplace, curved staircase and an entire office wing.

An orchestra loft overlooks a grand ballroom, which features a baby grand piano. The primary suite is over 2,500 square feet, not including the sprawling closet. Outside, the home features a custom BBQ summer kitchen, pool, spa, lighted private sports court featuring a tennis court and an eight-foot wall that encircles the entire property.