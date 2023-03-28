Michael Jackson’s former Las Vegas home is back on the market

Michael Jackson’s one-time Las Vegas retreat is on the market. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the 17,461 square-foot mansion is listed for $8,995,000.
The King of Pop rented the eight bedroom, nine bathroom property for a whopping $50,000 a month. Jackson had family ties to Las Vegas, as his sisters and parents lived nearby. According to Zar Zanganeh, the pop star’s former listing agent who spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jackson “felt very comfortable here” and was “very much a full-time Las Vegas resident.”
The Roman-style home sits on a 1-acre site, and has a large front gate and a circular driveway. Inside, you’ll find high-ceilings and an indoor fountain. Other notable features of the house include custom chandeliers, a massive home theater, two kitchens, a two-way fireplace, curved staircase and an entire office wing.
An orchestra loft overlooks a grand ballroom, which features a baby grand piano. The primary suite is over 2,500 square feet, not including the sprawling closet. Outside, the home features a custom BBQ summer kitchen, pool, spa, lighted private sports court featuring a tennis court and an eight-foot wall that encircles the entire property.
Michael Jackson’s former Las Vegas mansion was purchased by its current owners in 2010 for $3.1 million and first went back on the market last year for $9.5 million.
Listing by Zar A. Zanganeh and The Agency Las Vegas
