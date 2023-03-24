John Wayne’s iconic 2,000 acre ranch is on the market for $12 million

The Rancho Pavoreal, actor John Wayne’s iconic ranch, is now on the market for a cool $12 million. Located in Hemet, California, the 2,000 acre ranch is nestled in the small agricultural community of Sage — a 20-minute drive from Temecula wine country.
Wayne’s former home is 3,000 square feet, features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a number of luxury amenities. It’s the outdoors offerings, however, that make this property a one-of-a-kind listing.
“The property is entirely fenced and cross-fenced with plenty of room for horses and cattle,” the property’s Coldwell Banker Realty listing said. “In addition to a stucco ranch house and old barn, there are 3 wells on the property, horse trails, and panoramic views of the surrounding valley and Palomar Mountain. Rancho ‘Pavoreal’ is very masculine, very Western. Ideal for equestrian use, cattle ranch, shooting range, private retreat, multi-purpose development, and sports camp.”
A gargantuan estate, John Wayne’s former ranch is an incredible escape from the busy city life of Los Angeles, which is a two-hour drive away.
“This property is a one-of-a-kind offering with 2,000 acres,” Tatiana Novick of Coldwell Banker Realty told FOX Business. “It is the only ranch of its kind for sale in California. There is nothing out there as big and with so many open spaces.
“There is a lot of rich Native American history in the property. It is tucked away for privacy and close to Temecula Wine Country. There is so much you can do with it. It is bigger than my town where I grew up in Latvia. Plus, America’s Sweetheart, John Wayne, owned it.”
Wayne lived on the ranch during the 1970s, where he would invite guests for horseback riding, shooting and other events. The ranch was built in 1950.
Listing by Tatiana Novick and Coldwell Banker Realty
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@