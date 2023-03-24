John Wayne’s iconic 2,000 acre ranch is on the market for $12 million

“This property is a one-of-a-kind offering with 2,000 acres,” Tatiana Novick of Coldwell Banker Realty told FOX Business. “It is the only ranch of its kind for sale in California. There is nothing out there as big and with so many open spaces.

“There is a lot of rich Native American history in the property. It is tucked away for privacy and close to Temecula Wine Country. There is so much you can do with it. It is bigger than my town where I grew up in Latvia. Plus, America’s Sweetheart, John Wayne, owned it.”

Wayne lived on the ranch during the 1970s, where he would invite guests for horseback riding, shooting and other events. The ranch was built in 1950.

Listing by Tatiana Novick and Coldwell Banker Realty