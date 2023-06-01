Massive Atlanta mansion lists for $6.8 million

An absolutely massive Atlanta home has been listed for sale. Spreading over more than 13,000 square feet, the palace-sized house is currently priced at $6.8 million and features a 2.37-acre lot. The home has a whopping 11 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It features manicured lawns, an indoor elevator and a number of other high-class amenities perfect for luxury living.

According to Sotheby’s International Realty agent Debora Ciupitu’s listing, the Greek revival mansion is a classic beauty situated on a hillside that offers secluded and quiet living, while still being close to everything metro Atlanta has to offer.

“This private, gated estate in Greek Revival style boasts a full-height entry porch with a pediment supported by Corinthian-style columns welcoming to an interior in which no expense was spared,” according to the listing. “Designed to comfortably accommodate large gatherings, the first level is characterized by opulence, resplendent lighting and intricate architectural details in rooms where marble and stone lend gravity to the space. Commencing with a grand bifurcated staircase in the grand foyer, it centers around a banquet-sized dining room with a fireplace and a salon and a formal fireside living room dominated by a wall of windows.”

While the home offers a number of high-end amenities for luxurious living, there are also a number of features perfect for elevating house parties to the next level. The home is equipped with a wine cellar, home theater, billiard game room, bar, salon and a sauna. Outside, there is a pool, porte cochère, outdoor kitchen, basketball court, playground, four-car garage and a separate guest house.

“Ascend the circular stairs in the home office featuring a fireplace and a TV to find a library with gorgeous built-ins,” according to the listing. “Off the living room, the kitchen boasts a large center island, a walk-in pantry, plenty of solid-surface countertop prep space, light cabinetry and professional-grade stainless steel appliances (including a Sub-Zero fridge and a double oven). An adjacent keeping room features a coffered ceiling, built-ins, a fireplace and large windows.

“Discover a spacious retreat in the primary en suite, featuring a sitting area with a fireplace, a show-stopping walk-in closet and a spa-inspired bathroom that includes a walk-in shower, a garden soaking tub and dual vanities. Tray ceilings add a feeling of height. The second level, with an abundance of additional bedrooms each with an en suite bathroom and closet space, offers lavish options for privacy and personalization for everyone. Upper and lower laundry rooms with storage handle all home organization needs with ease.”

Listing by Debora Ciupitu and Sotheby’s International Realty