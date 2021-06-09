Look inside T.I. and Tiny’s $3 million Atlanta estate

The purchase seems to follow Tiny Harris putting her McDonough home on the market in December.

The reality star listed the house for $2.2 million. That came after she purchased the 2004 build as the sole owner for $1.48 million in 2014. According to Zillow, it went off the market in January 2021.

However, while Tiny sold her home, it seems the couple still has a home in Jonesboro. Zillow says their Clayton County residence remains off the market.