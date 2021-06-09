Look inside T.I. and Tiny’s $3 million Atlanta estate

It seems rapper Clifford “T. I.” Harris and his singer wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris have a new place to call home.
At least, it’s new to the public.
TMZ reported the Atlanta-based couple spent $3 million on a new home in the city. The house was reportedly purchased at the end of 2020. While there aren’t any details about exactly where the house is, plenty of photos are available.
At 10,000 square feet, the abode has 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Inside features include a home theater, gym, sauna, massage room, spa and a wine cellar. Outdoors there is a fireplace and a huge pool. There’s also a guest house. It’s on a private, gated property on the Chattahoochee River.
The home was listed by Bonneau Ansley III, founder and CEO of Ansley Real Estate.
The purchase seems to follow Tiny Harris putting her McDonough home on the market in December.
The reality star listed the house for $2.2 million. That came after she purchased the 2004 build as the sole owner for $1.48 million in 2014. According to Zillow, it went off the market in January 2021.
However, while Tiny sold her home, it seems the couple still has a home in Jonesboro. Zillow says their Clayton County residence remains off the market.