Tameka “Tiny” Cottle’s McDonough home on sale for $2.2 million

Cottle, who is married to rap star and actor T.I. (real name: Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.), owns the 12,973-square foot mansion she purchased under her own name in 2014 for $1.48 million, according to Zillow. It’s located at the Eagles Landing Country Club.

The home has been featured on her VH1 reality shows “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” and the spinoff “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.”