Tameka “Tiny” Cottle’s McDonough home on sale for $2.2 million

Tameka "Tiny" Cottle has put her McDonough home up for sale for $2.2 million. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY (INSET: VH1)
Credit: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY (INSET: VH1)

Radio & TV Talk Blog | 1 hour ago
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, a reality star and part of the R&B group Xscape, recently put her McDonough home up for sale for $2.2 million.

Cottle, who is married to rap star and actor T.I. (real name: Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.), owns the 12,973-square foot mansion she purchased under her own name in 2014 for $1.48 million, according to Zillow. It’s located at the Eagles Landing Country Club.

The home has been featured on her VH1 reality shows “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” and the spinoff “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.”

The listing agent Caleeah Lang of Berkshire Hathaway said the home “boasts high levels of detailing and fine workmanship with many architectural features. Whether you are hosting a large party or an intimate dinner for two, this custom-built home has all of the amenities you will ever need!”

One of the photos in the listing shows an office featuring framed Xscape album covers and a framed gold record of the Grammy-winning song “No Scrubs” by TLC, which Cottle co-wrote with Kandi Burruss, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and producer Kevin “She’kspere” Briggs.

The office at Tameka "Tiny" Cottle's home in McDonough that is on sale. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
Credit: Berkshire Hathaway

The home, built in 2004, has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms and includes a theater room and bar.

Kenneth Burgess first noticed the listing on his blog.

Here are some photos from the home listing:

Tameka "Tiny" Cottle's McDonough home features a grand entryway. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
Credit: BERKHIRE HATHAWAY

Tameka "Tiny" Cottle's home features this bedroom. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
Credit: BERKHIRE HATHAWAY

The walk-in shower of the primary bath at Tameka "Tiny" Cottle's McDonough mansion. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
Credit: BERkSHIRE HATHAWAY

The dining area overlooking the backyard at Tameka "Tiny" Cottle's McDonough home, on sale for $2.2 million. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
Credit: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

Tamkea "Tiny" Cottle's McDonough home features a bar area. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
Credit: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

Rodney Ho

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years.

