Tameka “Tiny” Cottle’s McDonough home on sale for $2.2 million

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, a reality star and part of the R&B group Xscape, recently put her McDonough home up for sale for $2.2 million.
Cottle, who is married to rap star and actor T.I. (real name: Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.), owns the 12,973-square foot mansion she purchased under her own name in 2014 for $1.48 million, according to Zillow. It’s located at the Eagles Landing Country Club.
The home has been featured on her VH1 reality shows “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” and the spinoff “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.”
The listing agent Caleeah Lang of Berkshire Hathaway said the home “boasts high levels of detailing and fine workmanship with many architectural features. Whether you are hosting a large party or an intimate dinner for two, this custom-built home has all of the amenities you will ever need!”
One of the photos in the listing shows an office featuring framed Xscape album covers and a framed gold record of the Grammy-winning song “No Scrubs” by TLC, which Cottle co-wrote with Kandi Burruss, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and producer Kevin “She’kspere” Briggs.
Credit: Berkshire Hathaway
The home, built in 2004, has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms and includes a theater room and bar.
Kenneth Burgess first noticed the listing on his blog.
Here are some photos from the home listing:
Credit: BERKHIRE HATHAWAY
Credit: BERKHIRE HATHAWAY
Credit: BERkSHIRE HATHAWAY
Credit: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
Credit: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY