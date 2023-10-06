Former Atlanta Braves Silver Slugger puts $6.8m beach house on the market

Once a team leader in home runs and RBIs, former Atlanta Braves outfielder and three-time Silver Slugger winner Justin Upton has placed his Southern California beach house on the market. The Newport Beach house offers five bedrooms, six bathrooms and one half bathroom across its mansion-worthy 6,000-square-foot interior. Built in 2019, Upton’s California beach house is chock full of custom finishes.

The home has oak hardwood floors crafted from 125-year-old reclaimed barn wood. Every door handle and fixture in the estate was created from solid brass, including brass plumping in the bathrooms. Throughout the home, there is also 100% wool carpet imported from Holland.

“The centerpiece of the home is a bespoke three-level floating staircase, with 3-inch solid oak treads, a striking symbol of architectural ingenuity,” according to the home’s listing. “The open floor plan effortlessly merges the interior with the outdoor oasis, offering an uninterrupted flow through expansive 17-foot and 15-foot sliding door systems. The outdoor decks were built with Kayu Batu wood, an inviting built-in BBQ area, and a fire pit and there is ample space to accommodate a future pool, should you desire to enhance your outdoor oasis further.”

The home also has a number of high-tech offerings. Lutron wireless lighting controls and dual Sonos sound systems allow Upton to control the home’s lighting and music from the touch of an iPad. Those looking to purchase this pricy pad will need to open their wallets wide, however. The former Atlanta Braves player’s SoCal beach house is currently on the market for $6,795,000.

“Each of the five bedrooms is thoughtfully arranged, with four on the second floor and another conveniently located on the main level combined with six and one-half impeccably appointed baths, as well as a bonus room,” according to the home’s listing. “The lower subterranean level reveals a custom glass-enclosed wine cellar, and a surround sound theater area, while the fully equipped bar boasts a beer froster, ice maker, fridge, and popcorn maker.”

Listing by Annie Clougherty and Compass Realty