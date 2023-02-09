Jim Carrey lists home of nearly 30 years for $28.9 million

“Crowned by striking pitched beamed ceilings with skylights, the living, dining, and family rooms have fireplaces and verdant views, and are welcoming spaces for small or large gatherings,” the listing said. “Numerous glass doors open to a large courtyard patio for quintessential California indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. Chef’s kitchen with ample cabinetry and superior appliances boasts a convenient indoor barbeque. Wrapped with windows, the circular breakfast room overlooks gorgeous flowering pear trees. The spacious owner’s suite is a restful retreat with sitting area and fireplace, sunny bay window, and private covered balcony overlooking the property. The richly hued wood-paneled bath has a cozy fireplace, soaking tub, and privacy leaded-glass windows. Large gym, office, and ensuite secondary bedrooms. The custom art deco theater is as striking as the famous movie palaces, featuring mohair covered sofas, burl wood columns and snack area, and a lavish marble bathroom.”

Outdoors, the property has a number of amazing amenities capable of keeping athletes and party planners alike entertained.

“With over two luscious acres strewn with majestic mature trees, the property easily fits the north-south tennis court, gazebo, waterfall pool and spa, pool house with bar, fireplace, and separate infrared sauna and steam room, as well as entertaining patios, large grassy areas, a designated vegetable garden, plus meandering paths leading to a peaceful yoga and meditation platform,” the listing said.

Listing by Janelle Friedman and Sotheby’s International Realty