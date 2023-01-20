How to protect your lawn and garden from cold and rain

Whatever the temperature, your yard can also be damaged by significant rainfall as well. Grading can go a long way, when it comes to protecting your yard from flooding.

“The biggest thing we see when storms come are flooding of lawns and their homes, so making sure the lawns are properly graded and making sure the gutter systems are properly connected and drain into some type of drainage system will be a big help to homeowners,” the Atlanta-based landscaping company said.

Explore Calm your living space with these four design elements

In the end, to keep things clean and healthy in your yard, consider the effectiveness of your property’s drainage system and always participate in regular yard maintenance.

“So pretty much having an ongoing maintenance company with regular maintenance, including chemical treatments and a proper drainage system, will be a big game changer for any home owner and the up keep and preservation of their property.”